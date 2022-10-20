PLATTSBURGH — Ève K. Tremblay is a cineaste on the downlow.
The professional photographer is an amateur filmmaker influenced by literature, theater and cinema spliced with science and consciousness explorations.
Her shorts trilogy “La Ferme de Beaujeu,” “Art Talk: Dans le Jardin d’Arlette,” and “Art Talk with Vera Vivante, West Chazy, NY 2019-2022” premieres at Saturday at “viewpoints: The Plattsburgh Film Forum.”
Dr. Michael Devine, a SUNY Plattsburgh professor of English who runs the Center for Interdisciplinary and Area Studies on campus, curated the forum to honor the legacy of the late Dr. Isabel Arredondo, a Spanish-born film scholar and professor in the college’s Modern Languages and Cultures Department who passed away in August.
“Michael liked them and thought they would be good as a trilogy, and I think that he’s right,” Tremblay said.
“So, it’s cool. and it’s not everywhere that you can show movies that you made with your phone in a film festival. I work in the film industry in Montreal. I’m going on Monday as a still photographer. It’s big business, a lot of people involved.
“My friends make low-budget movies for $2 million. The time I bring lunch, that’s the extent of my budget. I’m editing on my phone also. This is low-low-low-fi. It’s fun. It’s the only way to bypass the film industry.”
LOCAL FOCUS
In the past, Tremblay screened her extremely low-fi works at Museum of Contemporary Art in Montreal and in Norway.
“The one in Montreal, I shot with my Nikon, photo camera,” she said.
“It’s like a one-man show. I don’t have a movie crew me when I’m doing this. I’m basically hanging out with people.
“The one’s I’m presenting, it’s not low budget, it’s like no budget, which gives me a lot of freedom. There is one that I’ve never shown, which I did in 2018.”
“La Ferme de Beaujeu” (“Nice Place Farm”) was shot in a backyard in Montreal.
“There’s some hens, a few rabbits, and Balou, who became my dog during the pandemic,” she said.
“My brother and sister-in-law gave him to me. He’s a black standard poodle.
“At the time, I had rented an apartment above my brother and sister-in-law. She had a daycare and little farm in Montreal. I was just filming what was going on under my balcony.”
At the time, Tremblay was living and working between New York City and on the other side of the Hudson.
“I was taking the train and passing by near Plattsburgh,” she said.
“I was doing this because my mom was sick. At some point while I was filming this, we decided okay let’s check out Plattsburgh. It’s near Montreal. My husband started immigration, you know, in Canada. That when we decided on Plattsburgh.”
FRENCH CONNECTION
The second movie is “Art Talk: Dans le Jardin d’Arlette.”
“There is subtext: Plattsburgh, Summer 2021,” Tremblay said.
“That was shot in Plattsburgh near the university during the pandemic.”
Eve met Arlette Porthin at a Strand Center for the Arts’ Artisans Marketplace pandemic event.
“I met Arlette because she spoke French, and we were dealing crossing the border,” Tremblay said.
“She has family in Montreal, and she has this amazing garden, which I started filming her there with poppies. She is a retired nurse, but she was quite educated in the arts. With her sister, she would go to New York twice a year and go see art shows.”
Porthin talked to Tremblay about a Zoom art talk she was listening to on the David Zwirner Gallery and the late photographer Diane Arbus.
“And it all happened in a garden in Plattsburgh,” Tremblay said.
“She’s actually from France originally. She’s from Corsica. She was kind of raised most of her life in the U.S., became a nurse in the U.S. and retired in Plattsburgh because she’s got family in Montreal.”
MUD MATTERS
The third short is “Art Talk with Vera Vivante, West Chazy, NY 2019-2022.”
“I brought my phone when I was visiting Vera, and I filmed her and made a movie with this,” Tremblay said.
“It’s kind of pieced together, all about Vera, a portrait I would say, and she talks about her art. I filmed her also doing ceramics. It’s in her garden, in her studio, in her house, and just talks with her. We will have another one coming up also made with my phone.”
