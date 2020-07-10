ELIZABETHTOWN — As with other re-openings, whether they be churches or businesses, protocols are in place to protect, as well as can be, the health of attendees.
At the United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown, signs remind those entering to social distance as well as the required procedures which include wearing a face mask, keeping hands sanitized, and having temperatures taken. In addition, attendees are obligated to fill out a survey which includes their names and health-related questions.
The clipboards are sanitized after each survey is collected and used pencils go into a different receptacle.
NUMEROUS PREPARATIONS
Prior to re-opening there were numerous preparations. The church’s board of directors received information from the United Church of Christ headquarters, as well as the New York State Board of Health. Air conditioning was not used, but windows were kept open. Regular parishioners were given assigned seats which would be used for every service. Other spaces were indicated for visitors.
While members of households could sit together, a six foot distance was maintained from others. Rows of pews were alternated and seat cushions were removed, though worshippers could bring their own.
Rev. Fred Shaw delivered his sermon from behind a transparent shield. The service was shortened to a half hour.
The usual greeting of one-another with hugs or handshakes was suspended. Donations were collected at the door, thus eliminating the usual passing of a collection basket.
There was no singing or responsive reading, though Patsy Myers did play hymns and patriotic music.
A PRAYER OF THANKSGIVING
Delivering his message, Rev. Shaw called it “a Prayer of Thanksgiving, that we have been surviving the pandemic.”
Infusing humor, he added: “I don’t recognize most of you from behind your masks.”
“We will get over this. Our country is 244 years old and has been through wars, epidemics, crop failures, recessions and a Great Depression and more,” he reminded those gathered.
He also cautioned against those who won’t wear masks as they believe Jesus or God would protect them.
“Don’t go crazy. Respect the other person.”
Rev. Shaw also held an outdoors service at the First Congregational Church in Lewis.
