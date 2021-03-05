A pastor, her congregation, the border between

PLATTSBURGH – The Rev. Nicoline Guerrier was a regular border crosser commuting from Montreal to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Plattsburgh until the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“I'm plugged into a continental network of UU ministers and many of us were talking about the question of closing down our buildings before it was actually mandated by law,” Guerrier said.
“There was a little window there, so I was already thinking about it. I brought the topic up to the board. At first they were kind of surprised. There was that moment when it felt like an exaggeration to close things down.”
AWAITING THE WORST
The UU board made a decision if there was a case announced in Plattsburgh, it would proceed with a shutdown.
“Within 24 hours, there was a case that was announced,” Guerrier said.
“When we had our first conversation, I was in Plattsburgh. We had our board meeting or a special board meeting. I can't remember. I feel like it was on a Tuesday or a Wednesday.”
The UU's Worship Team was wondering what to do about Sunday worship on March 15, 2020.
Guerrier drove back to Montreal on March 11 last year.
“It was within the next day or something, the border was closed and everything shut,” she said.
“Since there was a case in Plattsburgh, the board said we are going to suspend our Sunday worship service.
“We just had nothing that Sunday because it took us awhile, of course, to get organized to do something different.
“I have never been back to Plattsburgh since then because of the border being shut.”
ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL?
As a member of the clergy, Guerrier supposes she may be considered essential personnel.
“For ministers trying to enter Canada, if the church building is closed the borders guards say there is no justification for being there if you are not hosting any in-person operations,” she said.
“I kind of assumed it might be the same. I think we all, especially in those beginning days, we are operating under the premise you could be giving it or receiving the COVID from anybody.”
Guerrier didn't want to be tagged as one of those people spreading the virus to her congregants.
“Especially because Montreal quickly became the hotspot for Canada, and very little was happening in Plattsburgh in terms of the virus,” she said.
“I felt I was like the dangerous person if there was anybody. So, I didn't try. “Then the other thing that happened as time went on, Canada instituted a very strict quarantine protocol.”
Canadians were required to quarantine 14 days upon their return if they left the country.
“I serve the Plattsburgh congregation part-time, and I have another job here part-time,” she said.
“So if I had gone to Plattsburgh, even for an hour, I then would then have been 14 days in quarantine.
“I really would have had to justify the importance of that. It was hard to figure out what that would be.”
If a congregant was dying that was the time to cross the border.
“There were a number of people who were ill, and they were in hospital and nobody could visit them anyway,” Guerrier said.
“There just never became a time. I would say this last couple of weeks for the first time, there has been a congregant whose health has been very weak.
“This person is at home. This would have been the time to be that ministerial presence. Just sitting at the bedside of someone who doesn't have the energy to talk on the phone or be on Zoom, to support the family.
“This was the first time in a year that I really felt the anguish of not being there.”
At the same time, Guerrier is still leery about border crossings.
“The other thing that we learned here in Canada, when you try to cross the border just to get to the American side and consult with the border guards, you are already in the United States,” she said.
“Even the people were refused had to go into the 14-day quarantine just for trying. It sort of seemed like what is the point of trying.
“It's still the same issue that there are still a lot of cases in Montreal. Do I want to bring that risk to the ill congregant and their family? So, I have not tried.”
ZOOM ZONE
Luckily, Guerrier had Zoomed for a few years, but the tech side of things was new to her.
“Understanding all of the settings, the logistics and teaching other people,” she said.
“We put a lot of energy at the front end of teaching Zoom because so many people were intimidated, especially our less tech savvy members.”
The Fellowship discerned what was is the primary purpose of worship.
“Plattsburgh fellowship worship, I find it very special,” she said.
“People use the worship time as a time to bring many voices into conversation.”
At every worship service, for example if there is a sermon or some weighty topic, there is always a time afterward for congregational reflections.
“Where people can share their own response to the sermon, and then we always have a time of joys and sorrows where people share something personal that's on their heart if they choose,” she said.
“That was really the heart of the services, the community participation. So because of that, we said it's going to be live. We are going to use Zoom. We are not going to record something if that's not going to capture what this community is about, the people being together.”
Out the gate, there were no sermons, programming was short due to people's attention spans.
“Over the past year, we have kind of crept back toward something a little more familiar, but it still really centers the human participation of the different individuals,” Guerrier said.
“Most members of the congregation show up every Sunday for Zoom worship. When we were in person, people come and go. They're traveling.”
The upside of virtual worship is that former congregants, who have left the area are able to join in from around the nation.
“Very recently we've come to the conclusion that Zoom is meeting our objectives for worship more than in-person because it is completely inclusive,” she said.
“It's not inclusive for people who weren't able to overcome the tech hurdles. We have managed over the year to bring in almost every individual who was afraid, who wasn't online, who didn't have internet. Sort of one by one those people have been able to connect.”
Beyond worship, the Fellowship created rich opportunities for congregants to be with one another on line.
COVID CHANGES
Guerrier led a five-session program called “What Matters Now?” that invited people to reflect on how the events of 2020 were changing their understanding of what is possible, what is important.
“Whether is was from the (death) of George Floyd and all the reflections on the impact of white supremacy culture, obviously the pandemic,” she said.
“What does it mean to be connected to one another? What is life like when you don't have human touch anymore? “We created opportunities like this for people to come together and process, I guess, and give space to their own experiences and how that would change their engagements as citizens. That is the other thing that we value very much is an engaged citizenry.”
Online activities included a national, nonpartisan initiative, UU to Vote, to encourage voter registration and turn out.
Members plus non-congregants wrote and sent postcards and made phone calls to Georgia and other battleground states.
“Talking up the value of democratic participation,” she said.
“I don't think we would have had that degree of involvement if it wasn't for the online infrastructure that we had set up and the desire of people to engage in something positive and reparative in this time of everything seeming to break down.
“People wanted to get involved in something that would be making the world a better place, and UU the Vote really captured the energy and all that was done without people having to meet one another face to face.”
RE-EVALUATIONS
A number of years ago, the UU purchased land to build a new structure.
The board reached a crossroads and decided to choose a new minister after long lay-led spell.
Now, the new building project remains on hold.
“The way the online has transformed the congregation's sense of who they are is going to shine a whole different light on what is the purpose of the building?” she said.
“What is the right building for an organization in this era? They haven't revisited that topic yet. So, that's just been on hold.”
The legendary Palmer Street Coffeehouse was suspended last season.
“They were just waiting for when they could reopen,” Guerrier said.
“Again, as we are heading into a new year, maybe they will look at something virtual. Coffeehouse was meant to bring people together as well, and it doesn't do that. Online concerts, they just are not the same. They are more in support of musicians.”
PROPHETIC SERMON
Guerrier's last sermon was on Feb. 23, 2020 in Plattsburgh.
The theme was “Tools for Living.”
“We had people reflect on sources of resilience in their lives,” she said.
“We asked them to complete this sentence: 'In times of struggle and challenge, what often works for me is … I offer this now as a gift to you.'”
Congregants completed the sentence, shared their reflections, and deposited their slip of paper into a basket.
“Then, everybody got to take a different one to go home with,” Guerrier said.
“So, it was a sharing of the gifts of resilience. How appropriate that we did that before really needing resilience. Who knew?”
