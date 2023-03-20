Crowds lined the streets of Saranac Lake Saturday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Along with the procession, the event featured a performance of Irish dancing by local dance groups.
featured
A Parade for St. Paddy's: Scenes from the Saranac Lake St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Plattsburgh Moose Lodge holds chili cook-off
- Suspicious death being investigated
- Clinton County Fair adds rising country music star
- Barrie Finnegan named Irishman of the Year
- Maple and Crow artisan and crafter store opens
- Daughter pleads guilty to mother's murder in Tupper Lake
- NCCS’s Holly Visconti wins State HS Rifle Championship
- Essex supervisor seeks to head off rail disasters
- NFL free agency opens with Aaron Rodgers, other QBs on move
- SUNY med students get inside view with camera
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.