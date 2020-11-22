PLATTSBURGH – Barbara Hugus creates vignettes inside her boutique, Caché Elegant at 9 City Hall Place.
Naturals, white, black and navy are trending this holiday season, and she has new and pre-loved items for sale.
Near the entrance, a nutcracker is flanked by a leaf-shaped console trio that was made in Italy.
On the opposite side, another nutcracker is flanked by wrought iron candle holders and a basket with earth-hued cones.
“I like fashion, and I like home décor,” Hugus said.
“I started like in 2004 at the Antique & Variety Mall. I was downstairs and I heard some people say, they didn't know there was a downstairs. So I moved upstairs. That way, I could also have clothes there.”
She left to go out on her own and rented a spot at 18 Brinkerhoff St.
“From there, I had a friend who wanted to combine our two stores, so I moved over to 26 City Hall Place,” Hugus said.
“I thought I was going to retire in 2017, then I changed my mind. I really missed my boutique. This space became available, and I'm here.”
Hours are Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 5:30 p.m. The boutique is closed Sunday and Monday.
A kissing ball dangles between her two salons, if you will.
“I like a classic, elegant look.”
Natural wreaths compete with a fanciful assemblage of white poinsettias.
On a shelf below is mercury glass, one of her faves.
“I have some clothes for Christmas celebrations and New Year's,” she said.
“Most of my customers know I have one of a kind pieces. I still have more things to bring in for Christmas.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.