In a year with so much stress, it was one of the most care-free things I’d done in 2020: having Megan Charland show me her zine (pronounced zeen) library.
I could have looked at 100 of the zines, 1,000 even. I literally gasped at how amazing the ideas were in some of them.
But let’s back up.
Megan is CEO and creative director of the Link Arts Center in Downtown Plattsburgh, an art studio that offers tools to help anyone get their ideas out into the world.
Going to a workshop at the Link felt a bit like walking into art class back in grade school. There’s just something about being in a quiet space with all the paper, scissors, gluesticks and other tools around that puts a kind of energy into you.
Of course, the Link offers more professional tools too, like an office-grade copier and a letterpress, along with the classroom essentials.
But it was when Megan started showing me some zines that it really clicked: this place is cool.
WHAT IS A ZINE?
As Megan says, the first question she usually gets is: What is a zine?
Well, a zine is basically whatever you want it to be.
As you probably figured, the term zine is short for “magazine” or “fanzine.”
And that’s essentially what most zines are: words and pictures on pages.
But it’s what you put on those pages that makes them special.
This isn’t Time or People magazine. These don’t have to be “fancy.”
A lot of zines at the Link are just one person sitting down with a piece of paper and just pouring their mind — or heart — out on the page.
LITERALLY COULD BE ANYTHING
As I told Megan, I had gone to the zine workshop with a certain image in my mind of what a zine was: underground magazines that were photocopied and thrown around town to
promote punk bands back in the era of
skateboards and green mohawks.
And Megan said that’s definitely one kind of zine, but looking through the zine library, I learned that there’s zines for all kinds of people.
“It literally could be anything, which is what’s so exciting about it,” Megan told me.
“I’ve got students over the years who made zines that were literally self-portraits of themselves, cutting out images from magazines that reflect who they were as a person or what their dreams were.”
There were cookbook zines, relaxing poetry zines, fill-in-the-blank zines where you’re encouraged to draw your own addition to the zine.
One zine is just a nice little five-page comic strip about feeling good about yourself despite life’s challenges. Barely two inches in size, it’s just a nice little smile on paper.
Megan has collected these zines over the years from friends, fellow artists, zine conventions and other places in the zine community.
Honestly, even if you don’t plan on making your own zine, just make a visit to the Link to look through the zine library.
Keep in mind though that, due to COVID-19, visits to the Link are by appointment only for now, so make sure to call ahead at 518-310-3547 to set up a visit.
DON’T NEED A DEGREE
But if you do sign up for a zine workshop, don’t stress about making a masterpiece.
“It’s not something you need a degree to make,” Megan said.
Sitting down to make my own zine, I was ready to put that idea to the test.
The other students at the zine workshop were Amy Nguyen and Jim Kelly, who had just recently moved to the North
Country and had followed the Link’s Facebook page when they heard about the workshop.
After a little history lesson on zines and looking over the zine library a bit, we were given
11’’ x 17’’ sheets of paper and it was go time.
TIME TO MAKE A ZINE
What was I going to put in my zine?
Well, I thought about the idea that, as Megan explained, a big part of making a zine is copying it and handing the copies around.
That back before the internet, that’s how you got your message out.
It reminded me a lot of another mass-produced kind of publication I’m pretty familiar with: newspapers.
So I decided to make a zine all about how to make a newspaper.
Taking a marker, I went step-by-step, page-by-page in explaining how the paper is made.
MAKING SOMETHING WITH YOUR HANDS
It was a kind of goofy idea, almost like a children’s book, but there was something kind of exciting, kind of fun, really, about just sitting down and drawing in a group.
It really did relax my mind for a bit.
And as Megan explained, there’s something special about taking time to focus and create something with pen and paper in the internet era.
“You can make this with your hands, you can make multiple copies to share. You don’t need to have any experience to do this, it really is for everyone,” she said.
Megan told the story of her 12-year-old niece who recently made her first zine — based around the cartoon “Gravity Falls” — and how she especially liked using the typewriter at the Link.
“You cannot get her to detach her phone from her hands, ever. Like, she’s constantly on her phone which drives me nuts, but she will completely sit down with a typewriter and she won’t touch her phone for an hour,” she said.
“She loves the click of the keys and she’s got to be really slow with it because there is no undo.”
FIRST OFFICIAL ZINE
After I finished drawing my zine, we loaded the paper into the copier and made a dozen copies of it.
Folding the zine into a book shape was a bit tricky at first, but Megan was a wonderfully patient teacher.
And sure enough, I was an official zine
publisher.
Megan has all the students in her zine workshops trade copies of their finished zines with one another to, as she said, start their own little zine libraries.
Amy and Jim’s zines were gorgeous. One was, in my view, an abstract meditation on life and the passage of time. The other was a more focused message of environmentalism and an advocacy group called the Sunrise Movement.
And though mine was quite a bit different than those, I thought it was cute in a kind of old-timey comic book way.
And as Megan agreed, that’s half the fun, seeing what other people made with their piece of paper.
Plus it felt neat to think I had made something that was just as much a zine as all the ones I’d seen in the Zine Library.
Zine class was an awesomely fun and relaxing way to spend an evening.
Check the Link website at thelinkartscenter.com for future workshop dates and other activities at the studio.
Some recent classes offered were zine making for kids, advanced zine making, block printing and more.
I can’t wait to see what everyone makes and look forward to seeing a North Country zine scene grow one day.
