Nearly 80 families came out to Lewis Sunday for “A Night of Giving” organized by Dulac’s Bookkeeping and Tax Services.
Along with letting kids meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, the families were able to take home bags of gifts and winter supplies donated by dozens of local businesses and organizations.
Any donations left over after Sunday night would be distributed to local families in need, organizer Mary Dulac Reynolds said.
Kids can still drop off their letters to Santa Claus at a special magic mailbox, in front of Dulac’s at 8567 U.S. Rt. 9 in Lewis, with their age and address to get a reply from Santa Claus himself.
