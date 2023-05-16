Susan Hayman of Ross Strategic, standing second from right, checks in on a break-out group discussion about High Peaks visitor use management at the Harrietstown Town Hall this past Tuesday, when the state Department of Environmental Conservation held its first public meeting seeking feedback for its first ever Visitor Use Management plan for the High Peaks Wilderness. Seen sitting at the table are Julia Goren, the deputy executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club; Thomas Woodman, the former editor of the Adirondack Explorer; David Gomlack, the owner of TMax-n-Topos hostel in the town of North Elba; Adirondack Wilderness Advocates board Chair Pete Nelson; and David Hughes, the head of parks recreation and events for the town of Newcomb.