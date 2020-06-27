A New Chapter: Libraries adapt to COVID-19

WADHAMS — Can they take your order?
Like other institutions, libraries such as the Wadhams Free Library are starting to resume services with safety modifications in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
While patrons are not allowed into the facility, they can request books and pick them up safely at the library such as through the check-out window at the Wadhams library.
The Wadhams Free Library’s hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 10 to 4, or call 518-962-8717 for special arrangements.
CHECKING FOR BOOKS
Inter-library loan is not presently available, but people can still visit the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System website at cefls.org to check what area libraries have in stock.
“You can look for specific titles or a genre,” Wadhams Free Library Librarian Liz Rapalee said.
People can also call the library or email info@wad
hamsfreelibrary.org to check on a book’s availability.
“It’s great to be back open,” Rapalee said. “We’d like to be open all the way and hope we can look forward to that day. But for now we do what we can do,” she said.
