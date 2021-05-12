WEST CHAZY – Vera Vivante settles softly back into her country home in West Chazy.
Since last October, the dual citizen, 92, waited out the COVID-19 pandemic border restrictions in Montreal.
There, she walked daily in West Mount, ate scrumptious dinners prepared by her dear friend, Edith; assembled puzzles, read 23 books, primarily by Canadian authors; and zoomed around the island with her daughter, Clare, and son, Stephen.
“Eight months in Montreal,” Vera said.
“I said if I didn't do something, my fingers would curl to match my toes. So, I thought I had better do something.
“I hadn't knitted in 45 years, maybe 50 years, I don't know. I knitted as a child. Everybody did.”
TRUNK SHOW
To date, Vera knitted approximately 150 hats including baby hats with adorable matching scarves.
“I had this yarn, and then Edith ordered yarn,” she said.
“And then, Stephen gave me that yarn he had from his knitting group, so I made all those baby things.
“My step-daughter sent me a circular needle. I never knitted on it before. I had no pattern. I just made it up as I went.”
Thus far, she has made a yellow and a pink baby set.
“It's so endearing isn't it?” she said.
“Then, I thought I would make a scarf with it. Isn't it cute?”
The first hat she knitted is a silvery-gray shot with gold thread.
“Stephen wears a lot of them,” she said.
The hats' hues range from primary colors to earth tones to metallics. All have eyelash or bling toppers.
Some hats feel like fur.
“These really worked out because they are really warm,” she said.
“You can buy that in the Dollar Store in Montreal.”
Vera tied a bow in the back, so wearers can sort out how to wear her hats.
“They really are cozy to wear,” she said.
“Everyday, Edie goes out in a different hat.
“I just never thought about knitting. I made Paolo (her late husband, who was a classics scholar, Greek and Latin, at McGill University) a crocheted sweater, and that would have been 45 or 50 years ago.”
In Montreal, Vera whipped out two hats daily.
“And, it really made my fingers supple,” she said.
“All those weeks, and you're just sitting there.”
MUD MAD
Vera studied clay works, wheel and hand-built, in a recognized Montreal art studio and taught classes for 32 years at other studios, her studio there, and here at the West Chazy Pottery Studio.
“I learned all the methods of working with clay, but I also learned how to make glazes,” she said.
“Because it makes a big difference when you make your own glazes. I fire in an electric kiln. The ideal is to have a big gas kiln, and I haven't graduated to that.”
The potter hosted many raku workshops, which her students loved.
“You have instant firing,” she said.
“Not only is it beautiful, but they learn the whole mechanism of how a glaze matures and fires and becomes that exquisite covering on a piece of artwork.
“We did it together as a team after every course.”
In Montreal, she taught at the Y in the wintertime, until she and Paolo snowbirded to Jekyll Island, Georgia.
“I started teaching clay there,” she said.
“They never had it before. The art center is still doing it all those years later.
“Thirty years later, they are still doing it. Somebody I know goes there in the winter. I really chuckled about that. We did raku firing, pit firing, all the variations.”
PICKING UP THE PIECES
Now, 18 of her “dancing gowns' await glazes in her studio.
“I was going to do them in the spring, but, of course, I wasn't here,” she said.
“They're half-fired, so they're safe. It's very exciting to work in clay. You have a hunk of mud, and you cut it and you slice it, and then you find what technique you have. There's a whole process building it up.
“By hand you cut it into slices, and you have to press it and mold it. It's sculpture. They hold water, all of those will hold water. I make my own glaze, and it's transparent. It's medium-fired to 2,500 degrees."
Vera's “lyrical hats” keep the potter's hands limber.
“What is interesting is the individuality of all of them,” she said.
“I knitted flat like that, but I decrease it and I change the stitches. I've never done them before. You decrease every 10 stitches and you get this lovely top to it.”
Now, Vera can giveaway concrete examples of her Montreal sojourn to friends here.
“I think we're going to have a fundraiser for the library in the fall,” she said.
“I think that would be a fun thing to do. Have a table and put them all out.
“I kept popping them out every day like making vases. I'd rather work in clay. I'd like too, but it's going to be a while.
“I want to get back to clay or I'll forget how to do it.”
Vera still knits away on this side of border.
“This one I finished last night,” she said.
“I like doing sculpture very much, but I like doing functional things, too.
“When you knit, they're all functional. I don't think I could go for sweaters. They take too long.”
'MADE BY VERA'
Vera weaves bits and bobs of skeins to make multi-striped hats.
“These take a long time because you have every little piece,” she said.
“You have to finish everything off, and that I didn't like. You have to fit it all in. It's work. “They're all different because I can't copy myself. Even though they look all the same, they're not. This one, (red), I made it open.”
Absolutely no one is wearing hats like these … yet.
Vera contemplates “Made by Vera” labels stitched inside her hats.
“I came up with them, and then I became excited about them,” she said.
“Edie has about 25 or 30 in her family, and everyone got a hat that I made.
“We had a little outdoor buffet in the garden, and they were all wearing my hats.”
