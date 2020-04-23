A Meaningful Life

PLATTSBURGH — Sometimes, there exists a person who is so intricately woven into the fabric of their community and family that a larger than life legacy of happiness, companionship and talent is left in their wake. Timothy Campbell Hartnett was one of those people.
Hartnett passed away peacefully in his home on April 9, 2020. The lives he touched and the people who loved him are almost too many to count, and the impact he had on the SUNY Plattsburgh community, both academic and musical, will be felt for many years to come.
On May 8, 1958, Hartnett was born into a large music-loving family.
“We were sing-along kind of people,” one of Hartnett’s four sisters, Seana Remillard, said.
Both siblings began playing piano and guitar in childhood.
“Within two months, Tim was playing circles around me,” Remillard said. “He was a natural musician with great expression.”
Hartnett possessed a free spirit and an intelligent mind. The son of a college mathematics professor, education was something he sought actively.
Hartnett graduated from high school a semester early. He then travelled the country on a Greyhound bus path, staying with family, friends and relatives, meeting new people and collecting stories.
According to Remillard, and many others who knew him, Hartnett was a gifted listener. He used this skill to form meaningful connections with those lucky enough to find themselves enveloped in a conversation with him.
“He was very present. When you talked, he would listen. He wasn’t waiting to tell you something,” Remillard said. “Any time spent with Tim was a pure celebration of you and your time together. He was a people person. He was really engaged and loved to learn about new people with different life experiences from himself.”
Hartnett received his Masters in Library and Information Science from SUNY Albany in 1983. He later went on to work as a reference librarian in PSUC’s Feinberg Library.
“Tim worked for me for 30 years. I would say he, at first glance, was a pretty mellow guy,” retired Dean of Library and Information Technology at PSUC Cerise Oberman said. “But there was a lot to that mellowness.”
Any student working on a research paper, or even just wanting to chat, knew Hartnett would always be available to help them or entertain their thoughts.
“He was constantly giving to the college community in a way that best exemplified education,” Oberman said. “There was no problem too big to tackle when it came to helping a student.”
Oberman teased that Hartnett would often be late to meetings, and she undoubtedly knew why.
“He would be caught up in a conversation with a student or with a faculty member helping to shape an idea. He gave endlessly.”
Oberman and Hartnett were also co-writers of the In the Know column published monthly in the Press-Republican for the last four years. The informative column delved into topics such as “quirky corners of the internet” and “what’s in a domain name?”, and brought the acumen of professional researchers to the community.
“We wanted to take our knowledge of our work - librarianship - and make it community oriented,” Oberman said. “Tim’s enthusiasm about the community truly resonated with me. He was the only person I would have taken on this project with.”
The pair would take turns writing and editing the column, and would meet religiously every month to brainstorm ideas, usually over a drink, with laughs to accompany.
‘His absence has created a huge hole in the college, community and in those who loved him,” Oberman said. “It’s a loss you can’t replace. I already miss him.”
Hartnett’s presence was also largely felt in the PSUC and local music community.
His ‘prolific’ musical career began to blossom when he was young. He and his older sister were members in the country/ rock band Stir Crazy that played in the late ‘70s.
“He always, always had an involvement in a band,” Remillard said.
Hartnett’s musical range was wide. He mentored and accompanied student bluegrass group The Cardinal Pickers, and played bass and guitar for countless other bands over the years, including: Zip City Blues Band; Rock, Rhythm and Blues; Sezhu, Pure Blue; and Oh! Betty. He also performed with local artists such as Roy Hurd.
Kiana Roach, a PSUC alumna, sang for The Cardinal Pickers and performed alongside Hartnett.
“The first time I had the chance to get to know him was on a trip to Joe Val Bluegrass Festival near Boston,” Roach said.
“Tim was always incredibly encouraging. On our trips to Joe Val, there would be guitar, mandolin, and banjo playing in the back of the van—even in the late hours of driving back to Plattsburgh, Tim’s smile beamed from the rear view mirror.”
Hartnett filled an essential role, both musically and personally, within the Cardinal Pickers.
“Tim held down the rhythm. Sometimes he would slip into the room in the middle of a song, and quietly set up his amp. He would take a minute to look around at what was going on and then suddenly, you’d hear those fat bass notes seamlessly lay down a beat,” Roach said.
"Anytime someone came forward with a new song or finished performing he would positively reinforce us. His bass filled a crucial musical role, but his presence added comfort and joy that can’t be matched. It always felt like you were just jamming amongst a friend— because he was.”
Hartnett’s music also filled an essential role for people going through the most trying times of their lives.
“When my son Dalton passed and my wife was still in an induced coma in the ICU, Tim brought his instrument to play for her,” Director of the PSUC Gospel Choir Dexter Criss said.
Like he had slipped quietly into The Cardinal Pickers’ performances, he delicately became present for the Criss family.
“He had a good feel on the pulse of people,” Criss said.
Some of Criss’s last interactions with Hartnett was planning a collaboration between the Gospel Choir and The Cardinal Pickers for the since-canceled Gospelfest 2020. The two genres of music share the same roots, according to Criss.
“Tim seemed to have the ability to look at the music, not the genre,” Criss said. “The music was all he saw.”
Hartnett also generously gave his time as the president of the Board of Directors for the Adirondack Humane Society. This was a cause close to his heart. His love and compassion were felt towards all living things, especially for his dog Saka.
Ever the traditionalist, Hartnett insisted upon celebrating every single one of his May 8 birthdays at his sister’s house in Peru in conjunction with Mother’s Day. It was truly a family affair everyone enjoyed celebrating, according to Remillard.
Remillard asks that on Hartnett’s upcoming birthday of May 8 at 5:08 p.m., those who knew him light a candle, sing Happy Birthday, blow it out and think of him; his meaningful life, his impact on those he interacted with, his contributions and his passion.
