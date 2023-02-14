ELLENBURG — For Valentine’s Day, students from the Northern Adirondack Central School District in Ellenburg Depot made cards for senior citizens across the North Country.
DeAnn Gregory, one of the district’s K-12 school psychologists, is the advisor for the high school’s Key Club and the co-advisor for the school’s Builders Club. She has been involved with the clubs for almost a decade, striving to help the students give back to the community.
“We’re community-service based,” she said. “We come up with a variety of projects that we have the students do throughout the year.”
The Key Club and Builders Club are sponsored by the Rouses Point-Champlain Kiwanis Club.
“They’re a very active group. They’re awesome,” she said.
STARTED DURING COVID
The card-making program for Valentine’s Day started a couple years ago, during the midst of COVID-19. This was when people were still isolated, including the local senior housing and nursing homes, which were closed to visitors.
At this time, the students were still only coming to school in person once a week, so Gregory was looking for ways for students to still be able to give back to the community. Gregory and the other staff involved decided to deliver or have students pick-up card making supplies and information.
In the first year, Jodi Latrell, the elementary school’s art teacher heard about the program and had her students get involved too, and they have been ever since.
BIG SUCCESS
Gregory originally only contacted Meadowbrook Healthcare, one of the largest nursing homes in the area, to send over the student-made cards. But she has broadened their reach from there.
“It really was a much bigger success than I thought. Even in that first year, we had over 400 items,” she said. “So we were able to expand to other nursing homes in the area.”
Including this year, the program has been going on for three years now.
“It was a wonderful, overwhelming response from the people who direct the complexes as well as some of the residents. We got a lot of thank you cards back,” she said.
SPREADING THE LOVE
This year, the students, with Gregory’s help, were able to send Valentine’s Day cards and pictures to senior housing complexes in Altona, Churubusco and Ellensburg, as well as to the residents at Meadowbrook Healthcare, CVPH’s Skilled Nursing Floor, Clinton County Nursing Home and the Samuel F. Vilas Home.
The older students in the Key Club and Builders Club made the cards, taking them home and working on them on their own time, and the elementary students had completed coloring sheets.
“It’s a nice little variety of things that are sent to each location,” Gregory said.
STUDENT ENTHUSIASM
As well, the students in the Key Club and Builders Club really seem to enjoy the program.
“When we start the new year, I always ask the Builders Club and Key Club, you know, ‘These are the projects we’ve done in the past, what do you want to do?’ and they all definitely want to do this,” she said.
“They want to give back to the senior citizens in our area… It means a lot to them.”
This program is the Key Club’s project, but the other students from the Builders Club and the elementary school are thrilled to help out.
400 CARD GOAL
To switch things up this year, Gregory had four students in the Key Club find different designs for the cards, so they could be even more involved with the process. Also, she had three students help her sort through the 400 cards and pictures, which wasn’t possible in the past due to COVID.
“We thought we were short 40 cards, and there were four of us, so one of the members said ‘Let’s just make them, we can each do ten.’”
In half an hour, the three students and Gregory each made ten more cards, to get to their 400 card goal, but Gregory ended up finding more pictures from the elementary students in her mailbox the next day. It all worked out because now, instead of just receiving one card, some of the senior residents were able to get two each.
Gregory said there were about 200 cards made by the Key Club and Builders Club and a little over 200 items were made by the elementary students, so each school was able to contribute half.
When Gregory gets in touch afterwards with the directors of the senior resident facilities, she said they are always so thankful to the students for thinking of the residents year after year.
“We want to give back to the community. But to hear the community appreciates this is really touching,” she said.
This year, Gregory organized most of the program. But the other co-advisor to the Builders Club, Jane Hall, also the other K-12 psychologist at the Northern Adirondack Central School District, dropped off the cards while going to the Plattsburgh area this year.
DOING A LOT FOR COMMUNITY
Besides the Valentine’s Day card program, in December, the Key Club held a food drive where more than 540 pounds of food was received. Right now, they’re in the middle of holding a Coin Collection for Courageous Cali, a 2-year-old from the Dannemora area who was bitten by a tick and has had major health complications since.
“They’re just doing a lot for our community and they just do it because they want to, which is the best part for me,” Gregory said.
For some of the students who weren’t able to make it to the Builders Club meeting, Gregory asked one young student to hand out supplies to some of their peers, but in the process, had a heartwarming conversation.
“One little girl took, I think, two extra sets to hand out to her friends and she said ‘You know what, I was having so much fun coloring that I just did them all,’” Gregory said.
Thus, she ended up with 12 more pictures and cards instead of four, and Gregory was so excited to see how much enjoyment this student was having.
“That’s the reaction. That’s why we offer these community service projects for the kids, so that they can realize how important it is to give back, and community service doesn’t have to be hard,” she said.
“You can color cards and make someone’s day.”
