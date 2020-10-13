A Heroic History: Collector talks comic book history

PHOTO PROVIDEDOne corner of “Pip’s Room,” the name of the room where Plattsburgh resident Scott Rivers houses his comic book and comic book memorabilia collection. “Nini and Pip” are the nicknames that Rivers and his wife, Wendy, have been given by their grandchildren. “It’s kind of cool when they come to see Pip’s Room,” Scott said. “My oldest son (Adam), he has two boys. They are kind of into the Spider-Man and The Hulk. My daughter (Brittany), she’s got two boys and girls. The girls like Wonder Woman and Raven from the New Teen Titans.”