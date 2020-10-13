A Heroic History: Collector talks comic book history

PLATTSBURGH – Iron Man is the favorite superhero of collector Scott Rivers, who has amassed more than 15,000 comic books over 40 years.
After Iron Man, the Plattsburgh resident favors The Fantastic Four and the X-Men.
MORALE LIFTERS
“It gets political even back from the '40s when they started with the superhero genre,” Rivers said.
“Marvel, which was back then called Timely Comics, Stan Lee, the editor from Marvel, started out at Timely Comics basically as a mail boy.
“There were only two creators, Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, who started with the very first Marvel comics from 1939.”
Marvel's first notable hero was The Human Torch.
“They really started to take hold back then because we were involved in World War II, and the U.S. was trying to get people together for the war effort,” Rivers said.
“One of the things that kind of stimulated it, you would see advertisements to buy War Bonds and such.
“Marvel put their touch with it in creating these wartime heroes.”
Besides The Human Torch, Captain America was created by Simon and Kirby
“Of course, he was a symbol of liberty for the U.S. at the time,” Rivers said.
“A lot of those comics that were created during World War II, you would see a lot of their covers fighting the Germans and fighting the Japanese.
“They were trying to do that to help our soldiers to give them a little bit of a boost to rally them for the war effort. That went on for a number of years.”
RARE FINDS
Back then, print runs averaged between 400,000 and, for action comics like Superman, a million copies.
“Today, comics are not widely distributed throughout all of your newsstand and department stores, it's basically a smaller distribution market and also the print runs are based on pre-orders,” Rivers said.
“If I'm buying a certain title, say Spider-Man, what they do is take all of these pre-orders first and will make a print run based on that so you don't have a lot of waste and that type of thing.”
Because of the war effort to recycle paper, many early comic books were brought to recycling centers and destroyed for the paper.
“Even though they had larger print runs, you have less survive (to) today,” Rivers said.
“Obviously, they are more rare books to acquire. The rarest and most expensive to date is Action Comics, which was the first appearance of Superman. That's from 1939. That's where he first appeared until he got his own title in 1940.”
The first notable woman character is Wonder Woman.
“She first appeared in Sensation Comics No. 8,” Rivers said.
“That was back in the early '40s. She was the first female heroine that was brought to popularity.”
It was a breakthrough to feature female characters, which challenged societal norms.
“It was milestone for the creator to present it to DC Comics and get it published,” Rivers said.
“It was a major effort to do that.”
PANDEMIC ESCAPE
2020 has been a good year for comics in his estimation.
“With everybody cooped up and a lot of friends that I know, there's a lot of people," he said.
"It was like a geek hobby for a lot of years. You won't believe how many adults are doing it.”
Rivers finds it amazing that more and more people are engaged in a pursuit he's done most of my life.
“I'm not afraid to share that hobby with anyone,” he said.
“The more people that I kind of come across in conversation, 'Yeah, I do that, too. My wife thinks I'm crazy.'”
For him and a lot of others, comics have provided an escape from being cooped-up during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“It's been an escape for me for a lot of years, and it's also a documentary of my life,” he said.
“I can go back in a comic title, 15, 20, 25 years ago and know where I bought that book and know where I was when I got it.
“It's like a time machine for me. That's what has kept me interested.”
Comic books have grounded him in the midst of family crisis, work stress and everything else thrown his way.
BIG SCORES
Rivers scored his biggest collection a decade ago from a co-worker whose late brother was a big-time collector.
“He wanted me to come and take a look at it and make him an offer,” Rivers said.
“I looked at it, and there were a lot of vintage books, mainly from the early '60s. I said 'Let me know what you need to get out of them.'
“He gave me a price, and I went back to him and said I can't. Anything that you collect is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it.
“He had some good books there, and he told me his price. I said 'I can't honestly offer you that. I offered almost twice what he was asking because I knew the value of the books. I didn't want him to be shortchanged.'”
His biggest single score was at a convention in Albany just after he and his wife were married in '84.
“It was Fantastic Four #1,” he said.
“I bought it an auction there. It was very reasonable compared to what it's value is today.”
Book values today are driven by comic characters, who become cinema blockbusters with notably Iron Man back in 2008.
“That brought not only the geekdom, but the general public has been exposed to it,” Rivers said.
“Now you have people seeing the movie, and say hey, 'I wonder where he started or where he came from.' They go back and start getting involved with the hobby.”
PIP'S ROOM
Rivers, a doodler, has always dreamed of his own series but was diverted by raising a family and work.
Now he and his wife, Wendy, are called Pip and Nini by their seven grandchildren who love to visit his cache of comics, posters and statutes, which are in display cases reminiscent of the general store that his parents operated in Beekmantown.
His grandchildren love to explore Pip's Room, which has lighting effects.
“They try to name all the characters and the statues,” he said.
“It's kind of cool when they come to see Pip's Room. My oldest son (Adam), he has two boys. They are kind of into the Spider-Man and The Hulk. My daughter (Brittany), she's got two boys and girls. The girls like Wonder Woman and Raven from the New Teen Titans.”
Corey, his youngest son, is a fellow collector.
“He's the only one of the family that got into the hobby,” Rivers said.
“It's my legacy. For me, its a chronological timeline for events in my life that I can recognize and go back in time with a certain book I have in the collection of where I got it and when I got it and what was going on in our household when I had the book.”
Eventually, his kids will inherit their third of his collection.
“My life was revolving the fantasy life of the comic books,” Rivers said.
