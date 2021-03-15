A grow-your-own awakening

PLATTSBURGH — Recent 50-plus temps were a tease for the gardening set as snow cover seeps underground at the Plattsburgh Community Garden Group's locations at the Melissa L. Penfield Park and the Plattsburgh Housing Authority.
“We're still expecting heavy gardening at least for the foreseeable future with COVID restrictions, which were successful last year," said Jack Downs, who co-chairs the group with Lynn Myers.
“We have, otherwise, no major changes this year, but I guess the news or what we find interesting is that 2020 was probably our busiest year ever as far as how quickly we filled up our plots and how much interests and activity."
FULL HOUSE
The Penfield/Boynton Avenue plots attracted a high-quality group of gardeners last season.
“We had very little in the way of the stereotypical problems, which are sometimes neglected plots,” he said.
“It was a very active year and quite a few new gardeners last year, too. This year, it's looking like it will be even more so probably.”
April 17 is the group's seasonal kickoff for plot distribution, and thus far there's been a record number of plot renewals.
“We let the existing members, if they get their payment in by April 17, we let them be assured of having their plots back,” Downs said.
“Then the plots that are left over go to new gardeners who are coming in. There is always turnover, but I think there may be less turnover than usual. People are very enthusiastic about getting gardening this year.”
SAFE SPACE
Gardeners found the communal garden a bubble of sorts away from the pandemic.
“They found it was a place they could relax,” he said.
“It was kind of a respite from a very stressful time. Yes, if they were near other people while gardening, they had to wear a mask. But otherwise they didn't and frequently would be gardening with no one else around.”
The space imbued a sense of community to any gardening surrounded by the 60-plots.
“I heard over and over again from gardeners what a relief it was to garden and how much they enjoyed it last year,” Downs said.
“I think that it will be the same this year. We will continue to see that gardening is one of those activities that really lets people unwind a little bit being outdoors while doing something productive and being part of a community but still stay safe.”
NEWBIES WELCOMED
New gardeners are still being accepted, and applications can be downloaded at www.plattsburghcommunitygarden.org.
“Or they can find us on Facebook and ask about it there,” Downs said.
“In past non-COVID years on the kickoff date, we had a big public meeting. We didn't do that last year. We won't be doing that this year. Howeve,r on April 17, starting at 10 in the morning, some of our garden board members will be at the Penfield Garden at the gazebo.”
Last minute applications can be submitted at that time.
“Theoretically, they can come by, fill out a blank application right then and submit it also,” Downs said.
“Even last year with all the interest, we were able to get everybody a plot, everybody who applied for one before that kickoff deadline.”
A handful of latecomers were put on a waiting list.
“Which was unusual to have a waiting list for us,” he said.
“There were a few people on the waiting list who just never got a plot. We will probably mostly fill up on the 17th. We might be able to accept a few later, but we don't know, of course. So it's important if people would like to have a plot, I would say they need to get their application in by then.”
The Penfield plots cost $35 for the season and includes use of tools, water and a limited supply of compost.
Gardeners must purchase their own seeds.
Even with the rush at Penfield, the 14 plots located at the Plattsburgh Housing Authority on South Catherine Street were not at full capacity.
“We're hoping that if we have excess demand that some people will go over and garden there,” Downs said.
“It's available for more than PHA residents. It's first available for them, but we usually have extra plots there. The plots are smaller, raised beds. They go for $25 a season, unless it's a PHA resident and then they can get those for free.”
SEED HYPE
Downs is cognizant of news reports of seed shortages.
“I think there will be shortages of seeds and maybe it's because there really are seed shortages but maybe also because of the news stories about it,” he said.
“Because once you suggest a shortage, of course what people do is they go out and buy them and it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy, right. I encourage our garden members right now if they see seed displays that they should be buying what they need.”
The North Country Food-Coop, Cook & Gardener, local hardware and big-box stores are seed retailers.
“Seeds are out now, and I wouldn't hesitate for anybody who is expecting to garden with us or on their own,” he said.
“Buy seeds early this year just because of that possibility that there will be a shortage.”
SETTING RECORDS
2020 was a banner garden year.
“It was one of the biggest garden years ever, nationwide,” Downs said.
“Everything to do with gardens from wheelbarrows, hoses and so on; there were extremely brisk sales. I would think seeds would kind of follow in that category, and that it will be the same thing this year. It will be a very busy year at the garden centers and so on.”
The group plans to hit city streets in May for fundraising.
“People will also see us out doing a street drive this year,” Downs said.
