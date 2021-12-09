WHALLONSBURG — “Green burial is maybe the closest thing we can achieve to immortality,” proclaims the Spirit Sanctuary website. Its letterhead echoes this with, “Live Green, Die Greener.”
Every family has to, at some time, make decisions concerning the death of a loved one, and there have been many choices. There’s one newer option which in reality dates to pre-history; that of a natural burial.
‘BECOME PART
OF THE EARTH’
Spirit Sanctuary is a 3-acre private burial ground which is made of field and forest on property owned by the Eddy Foundation, a conservation organization that preserves open space for the welfare of people, plants, and animals.
The Sanctuary’s descriptive materials in essence state that the cemetery allows “the deceased to naturally become a part of the earth and nourish a forever-regenerating forest. It is, and forever will be, a place of protected habitat for native plants, birds, and other animals. Visitors to Spirit Sanctuary will experience life in its many forms and be comforted by the great circle of existence.”
HOW IT WORKS
For internment at the Sanctuary, a family or individual reserves a burial site ahead of time and may either pay directly for the internment process or donate to a pre-approved conservation group.
The fee covers administrative and management costs, including the burial itself and is generally considerably less than conventional arrangements.
The deceased may be interred in a pine or cardboard coffin, in biodegradable clothing or shroud or nude.
From the Sanctuary, visitors can continue on through part of the Champlain Area Trails System (CATS).
NATURAL PROCESS
As CATS Executive Director Chris Maron explained it, “Think about living forever. My feeling is we are made of atoms and molecules that just get recycled. We have natural communities and this, like fires, is a natural ecological process.”
Bill Amadon, CATS stewardship coordinator, said that “the great thing about this trail is that it can provide a very healing experience,” .
“Hikers are able to walk this trail and really witness the circle of life.”
Spirit Sanctuary Coordinator Amy Valentine discussed some of the particulars and answered questions at the site.
“This is a personal choice and we will work with the family. Other forms of burial make it so difficult and it is often expensive.”
GRAVE MARKERS
She pointed out that markers may be placed at the burial site such as non-polished rocks with inscriptions weighing less than 100 pounds. Any added vegetation or wooden indicators must be natural to the area.
Though cremated remains are accepted, Valentine mentioned that the energy needed is equivalent to driving a vehicle 500 miles.
TO MELT INTO THE EARTH
While visiting the Sanctuary, Phyllis Perna said, “I was originally going to be cremated when I heard of the Sanctuary. When I die, I just want to melt into the earth.”
Pam Gittler expressed her interest in the site.
“My mother is 89 years old, and I am thinking of offering her this as a final gift to her if she wants it. She is the person who gave me my love of the woods. She has always loved the Adirondacks.”
The Spirit Sanctuary and its trail mile is located off Cook Road, 1.3 miles west of Route 22 in Whallonsburg.
For additional information concerning the Sanctuary, go to: www.spiritsanctuaryny.org, or call 518-278-7502.
