A GREAT PUMPKIN: Father, daughter team grow award-winning gourd

MORRISONVILLE — Eric and Kyla Brady have grown some impressively plump pumpkins.
This year, the father/daughter duo worked together to grow “Helena,” a pumpkin weighing approximately 616 1/2 pounds, for the Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers weigh-off.
“It started off as something to do with my daughter Kyla, during the COVID pandemic,” Eric said.
The giant gourd was the runner-up for the contest’s Howard Dill award, named for the “father” of giant pumpkin growing.
This was Eric and 16-year-old Kyla’s second year competing in the Vermont state weigh off hosted by the Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association.
For 2021, the Bradys brought over “Athena” to compete, and found that the massive gourd weighed in at 656 1/2 pounds.
TAKES A LOT OF PATIENCE
Kyla has been diagnosed with a non-verbal form of Autism Spectrum Disorders, so Eric wanted something to do to connect with her and, as it turns out, growing giant pumpkins is what they both love.
“She really enjoys it,” Eric said.
“It takes a lot of patience. But it is so worth it in the end,” he said. “I love when friends send me pictures of their families with the pumpkins or when kids’ eyes widen when they see it.”
BEST WINGLADY
Seeds of the Bradys’ pumpkins are available on the Giant Pumpkin Commonwealth database.
Eric’s favorite moments of this journey have been working with Kyla.
“She is the best growing partner I could ask for,” he said.
“My wing-lady in the garden.”
