KEENE — When renowned artist Harold Weston (1894-1972) was in his mid-20s, the Harvard ‘16 magna cum laude took himself off into the Adirondack wilds to paint in a cabin he built with a local carpenter in St. Hubert’s in 1920.
He recruited his younger sister Esther, to bring some of her Vassar classmates to a winter party there to introduce him to a suitable woman to his liking; a risk taker of good heart, intellect and grit.
Faith Borton (1899-1997), a socially progressive of Orthodox Quaker Pennsylvania stock, intrigued him.
They married May 12, 1923 in a Quaker meeting house.
An exhibition celebrating the centenary of their marriage “Faith: Art by Harold Weston, Words by Faith Borton Weston,” opens today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Keene Arts, 10881 Route 73, Keene.
Curated by their granddaughter Rebecca Foster, “Faith” references the matriarch depicted in many of the paintings but, more important, to the Westons’ determination, and even mission, to be of service to the world.
In prolific letters and journals Faith transcribed their project of living and creativity, and the fluidity between the two.
CAUGHT UP IN THE MIX
The exhibition includes 50 landscapes, still lifes, and figures spanning five decades.
Foster had a blast hanging the paintings so they speak to each other.
“What I’m loving about what’s coming together is that we’re mixing a lot of different periods together,” she said.
“You might have your nudes from 1924 with stone period paintings that were at the end of his life. Some of the figure watercolors from France with Adirondack landscape watercolor from the ‘40s. A lot of artists who kind of do one thing, they are very consistent in their product over the decades. Harold Weston kept moving. He kept changing. He was voracious. He wasn’t satisfied just standing still.”
The inherent advantage was Weston was always fresh.
“The disadvantage of that is people don’t know what to make of him,” she said.
“What is his signature style? A lot of the shows that we’ve done in the past we’ve done chronologically. We really want to stress the arc. He started here and he went there and then there and then he came back here, and this is how it all ties together. That’s been my framework all along for years and years.
“Now today, what we’re doing, we’re just putting it all together in the mix. There’s nothing chronological. It’s more like let’s celebrate this artist and the various approaches that he used. And, it looks fabulous. You want to come in with an open mind and be able to say, ‘Wow, that’s a Weston’ and ‘Oh, that’s a Weston. How is that even possible?’
“A fun game is try to answer that question for yourself. Oh what is the connection here? Is it the use of line? Is it the use of texture? Whatever it is that relates earlier things and later things and middle things.”
LANDSCAPE NUDES
The exhibit includes three rare examples of his “landscape nude” paintings.
“Weston’s nudes challenge the tradition of the passive female presented for the male gaze,” Foster said.
“The emotional authenticity emerging from the canvases is directly grounded in their intimate partnership. They were perfectly aligned in their purpose. In today’s terms, she had agency, which was unusual for the time. He held the paintbrush, yes, but she held the pen.”
The exhibition includes 10 interpretive panels of archival photographs combined with Faith’s writing to reveal details of their art odyssey.
“We’ve put together a lot of Weston shows, which is always really exciting,” Foster said
“But I felt like this was an opportunity to do something a little bit different. It’s always been on my mind to highlight her part of the partnership, in particular her writing because she was a very gently talented writer. I know that the work that she put in articulating their lives together and the creative process that they were both engaged in was really important and critical to actually understanding his art.
“Anybody can interpret any piece of art without knowing anything about it, but her words, her stories, reveal a whole other side to the art. It was time. It was time to have her be a part of it. She’s always been a part of it. Anytime you tell the Harold Weston story, Faith comes into it for sure. This is putting a little bit more emphasis on it by actually sharing her part, her creative part, not just the passive part of being a model.”
HER STORY
Faith was an alum of Westtown School, Class of 1918, and Vassar, Class of 1922.
“The Quakers were socially progressive, which was actually an important component there because it resonated with the values that Harold already held,” Foster said.
“So, they both were progressive socially. She was also a little bit sheltered because it was basically a middle class, upper middle class, middle-middle class outside of the Philadelphia area. Always had the same home, a very happy and stable family, and extended family and aunts and uncles around. It’s just a very stable happy home.”
Faith talks about that later in her life when she wrote a little autobiography to put on tape recorder.
“Because their daughter gave them a tape recorder,” Foster said.
“They were like, ‘Oh, we ought to make some products here.’ I’m so glad that she did because we have that now. She was reflecting on how growing up Quaker prepared her for this life she was going to lead and this artist. She points out a couple of things.
“One is the love of nature. There was a lot of respect for nature. Then coming up here, even though the Adirondacks is a place that she had never been prior to meeting Harold, it just fit right in with her inclination to appreciate that wildness. Remember this is 100 years ago, so when they were living up here there was nobody around. There was literally nobody within a mile of them.
“There was that just kind of reverence for contemplation, which is all part of the Quaker thing, right, is silence, and sitting in silence, or either waiting for divine inspiration or whatever. That kind of reverence for contemplation and silence helped a lot her making this transition to this life.”
HIS STORY
Harold was the surviving twin son born to pianist Mary Hartshorne Weston and S. Burns Weston, founder of the Ethical Culture Society in Philadelphia.
“That was very formative for him socially, so again socially progressive,” Foster said.
“His mother came from a quite wealthy background. His mother being a wealthy daughter married this kind of bum. They were the hippies of the 1880s. Mary’s father looked askance at this young man, but the marriage went ahead and Harold was one of the products. He lived a very privileged life on Philadelphia’s Main Line.”
One of the highlight of family’s life is a European Grand Tour in 1909-1910.
“He got to see all the arts, architecture, churches and all that stuff for an American kid it was eye opening,” Foster said.
“He did sketches. He was paying very close attention. He had his 16th birthday over there. When he was 17, he got polio. That was very formative for him and sealed the deal for him becoming an artist because it eliminated a lot of other possibilities or it felt like it did to him.”
THEIR STORY
After he graduated from Harvard, Harold spent three years as a YMCA volunteer attached to the British Army in India and Mesopotamia.
In 1917, he organized the Baghdad Art Club. He was appointed Official Painter for the British Army in 1918. He returned to the states via the Far East, according to haroldweston.org
Harold stopped at Vassar College to give a lecture about his YMCA adventures.
“He had put together a slide lecture which he kind of took on the road,” Foster said.
“It was all very exciting and thrilling to all these young women at Vassar. Faith always said she didn’t know who this wild character was, he was fascinating, the stories that he told. I think Esther organized a dinner afterward to which a lot of people went, and that was the first time they spoke was then.”
Harold was a very fast-paced, passionate man.
“He was like okay based on that couple of words, ‘Why don’t you come up for a winter party?” Foster said.
“Three young Vassar women came up for four days midwinter. Of course, Harold at that point, was like yeah, this is the woman I need to marry. He is really pursuing her with letters, which is beautiful because that’s how I have access to this love story because it was all written down in letters. It’s a beautiful thing to see unfold.”
‘KEPT HIM HONEST’
Foster calls Faith “the moral guide to a higher calling” in her grandparents’ partnership.
“She really held that down, that part of the relationship,” she said.
“She kept him honest about that. In other words, Faith is the person in flesh and the person who was a model, but the word also represents their intention and their purpose that filled their lives and what they hoped would contribute to the betterment of the world.
“Without her, he probably would have sustained some of that because that’s where he was coming from anyway and that’s why he wanted her as a partner. She was genuinely, thoroughly, deeply a spiritual person. She was able to sustain that in a way through troubled times, through all the times. By troubled times I mean things like World War II when he ended up stopping painting and working for the war effort. She always had the moral core that kept them going through the various things they did in their lives.”
Harold and Faith’s last living child, Nina, 95, is Rebecca’s mother.
“She’s incredible,” Foster said.
“We work together to manage the estate, basically that is our role. The two other children (Bruce and Dina) have passed.
Foster’s life overlapped with her grandfather’s for eight years.
“I have enough familiarity with him that I have affectionate feeling for him that are very tangible,” she said.
“I can feel what is was like to sit on his knee and that kind of thing. But it was with Faith that I had a very close relationship with. We were very close, and she died in ‘97. All through my late teens and my 20s, she was a very important person in my life.”
