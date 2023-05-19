WESTPORT — Commencing in Willsboro, meandering through Essex, and terminating in Westport, Champlain Area Trails’ (CATS) 13.7 mile Grand Hike proved to be the most successful outing in the organization’s history.
The hike encompassed several of the CATS trails which included McAuliffe, Rocky Ledges, Boquet Mountain, Homestead, Beaver Flow, Bobcat as well as Woods and Swale. The terrain varied from flat and in a few cases muddy sections to, “footing is tricky in some spots with a fair amount of some steeper hills.”
While some hikers covered the course with a steady pace others like the Bosley family comprised of Sarah, Sophia and Isaac stopped to smell the roses… well actually gaze upon the white and yellow trillium.
BY THE RINGING OF THE GONG
The hike terminated by the ringing of a gong and relaxing on the grass at the Heritage House lawn and Mountain Dog Restaurant & Pub while listening to the Headwall Band.
Though some wanted to register and couldn’t CATS’ Executive Director Chris Maron felt the need to limit participation. “We wanted to make sure we could provide an enjoyable time for everyone and wanted to make sure we’d have enough room on the shuttle buses and at the after-hike party. Plus, with the rain we had the week before we didn’t want to overload the trails. So, we cut pre-registration knowing we’d still have, and would accept, people coming out on the day of the hike.”
Maron continued, “It was fabulous. The weather was great and spring’s various shades of green were spectacularly beautiful. The hikers all had smiles on their faces during the hike, at the oases, and after the hike at the party at Mt. Dog Restaurant. Thankfully, the rain stopped in time for most of the trails to dry out. People liked the band and kept thanking us for the trails, the great day, and how CATS has had such a positive impact on the Champlain Valley.”
HAPPY HIKING
In the middle of the first leg of the journey hikers came upon an unexpected sight…a large banner welcoming them to the Town of Essex. There to greet them was supervisor Ken Hughes who offered them, “Happy Hiking,” stickers as well as humorous touches such as the ability to use their Nexus passes, as well as his headgear which said, “Super,” on the green visor.
Hughes offered this explanation for his trudging with two large tripods to hold the banner, a folding lawn chair and other necessities down, and up the trail.
“With Essex Initiatives already fully engaged in creating a fun break at Oasis Number Two, I thought about how I could be involved in a fun, encouraging way on behalf of the Town, where my current energy and focus is. After learning that the hike officially started in Willsboro, I thought it would be fun to officially greet hikers into Essex as they left Willsboro, and what better place to do that than at the border of our two towns. So, I decided to learn where the actual border was using GPS and then created a fun port of entry based on ideas I had from my travels going to neighboring states.”
It was worth the effort as Hughes said, “They appreciated the fun gesture as they got underway and were most appreciative that a local government official was interested in welcoming them to Essex. They loved the stickers that were handed out as a souvenir of their time in Essex. It was a bit farcical, but I was sincere in my desire to encourage hikers who were from out of town to come back to Essex to explore more trails, dine and shop while they played.”
OASIS THEMES
Hughes complimented CATS for, “once again putting on a great event in an effort to promote visitation to our Champlain Valley towns. I’m also incredibly grateful to Essex Initiatives who stepped up in a big way to carry on a fantastic Oasis #2 tradition.”
Oasis #2 was especially momentous as posters regaled and music celebrated the 1980s with the likes of Steely Dan, Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses and others of the generation and genre. “I’m an eighties girl,” said Susie Smith who was one of the site’s organizers. “It’s been a tradition to have a theme at this oasis. In the past we had the 70’s. It’s energizing music to make it fun for the hikers.”
FROM OUTSIDE REGION
Many hikers came from outside the area as there were several from Montreal, a group from Syracuse, many from Vermont, and some from New York City and beyond. “I talked with a group of five people from the Capital District who said they’d never been to Westport before,” said Maron. “They loved sitting in front of Mountain Dog, looking out over Ballard Park to the view of Lake Champlain and Vermont, and said they’d come back to see more of this area.
“The whole day certainly inspired us to push forward on making trails and saving land part of our mission with the current priority being to buy 65 acres at Coot Hill — Big Hollow in the Moriah/Crown Point area to secure permanence to that popular trail and hawk-watching site. Stay tuned for some hikes there as we raise the money to complete that project and so much more,” Maron concluded.
CATS felt grateful to the oases sponsors for providing comfort to the hikers; especially DaCy Meadow Farm, Dak Bar, Dogwood Bread Company, Essex Initiatives, Half Dozen Donuts, and Village Meat Market.
CATS’ mission includes connecting people with nature and promoting economic vitality.
For additional information, go to CATS at: champlainareatrails.com, Call 518-962-2287, and pick up maps at their office at 6482 Main St., Westport and at many business locations.
Commented
