A grand alternative

WESTPORT — When Champlain Area Trails (CATS) postponed its popular Grand Hike from early May until this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporters were disappointed, but understood.
The Grand Hike, in its sixth year, has grown larger every year, attracting over 300 people to last year’s event, with participants coming from a wide geographic area, according to a press release.
A few supporters took their disappointment and channeled it into their own version of the Grand Hike—“CATS in Quarantine—The Grand Challenge.”
Susie Smith, owner of event sponsor Dak Bars; Ken Hughes, Essex Town supervisor; CATS board member Martha Smiles and husband, Mike; and Bethany and Richard Teitelbaum, set out on a Saturday morning in a socially-distanced fashion to hike what ended up being 21 miles of CATS trails.
“We had so much fun,” said Susie Smith. “We are fortunate to have these wonderful CATS trails right in our backyard. The wildflowers alone are worth it.”
LOCAL, SAFE
The group followed the New York State Department of Health and Department of Conservation’s recommendation to recreate locally, practice physical distancing, and use common sense to protect themselves and others.
The hike was also consistent with state encouragement to get outside and discover open spaces and parks close to home, as encouraged through the #RecreateLocal hashtag.
“It’s easy to follow the guidelines and to respect the experts’ advice,” Hughes said.
“The trails provide such a wonderful sense of freedom from quarantine and you could not ask for a more scenic area to hike.”
TRY YOUR OWN
Chris Maron, executive director of CATS, said the organization hopes the group’s feat will inspire others to create their own challenges.
“This was such an inspiring idea. We encourage others to come up with their own CATS Grand Challenges and then share them with us by email. They certainly don’t have to be as long as 21 miles like this group did, but any distance and degree of difficulty will do as your circumstances permit,” Maron said.
“The only ‘rule’ is to respect the physical distance guidelines as we’ve been advised to do.”
THE ROUTE
For those who might want to follow the route of this intrepid group, it begins in Essex, at the Rocky Ledges Trail on Leaning Road then from Rocky Ledges to Foothills Trail to Boquet Mountain Trail.
Then down Cook Road to Beaver Flow Trail to the Black Kettle Loop.
Back to Beaver Flow to the Bobcat Trail to the Field and Forest Trail to the Art Farm Trail to Sayre Road to the Pine Hill Trail, then the rest of the Field and Forest Trail.
Back on Bobcat Trail to Beaver Flow to Homestead Trail.
Then back up Boquet Mountain Trail to the upper Rocky Ledges Trail to the North Boquet Trail (with a scenic summit at the end!).
Then return down the other side to Rocky Ledges and finish at Leaning Road.
CATS HISTORY
The route can be followed with the help of CATS’ Central Champlain Valley Trail Map available at no charge by contacting the CATS office as noted below.
Champlain Area Trails (CATS) is a nonprofit organization that creates and maintains hiking and cross-country ski trails in the Champlain Valley, with the goal of linking communities, connecting people with nature and promoting economic vitality.
CATS is also an accredited land trust working to conserve natural communities, farmland, clean water, and scenic vistas. Information on future CATS events and activities is available at champlainareatrails.com and by following CATS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Please call 518-962-2287 or email info@champlainareatrails.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.