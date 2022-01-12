ELIZABETHTOWN — Martha Gallagher, The Adirondack Harper, has spent the past four decades creating, making, and sharing music.
Saturday at 7 p.m., she presents her Piano by Nature online concert, “Songs, Life Stories, and In-The-Moment Inspirations.”
PLUCK OF THE IRISH HARP
The Keene resident has just turned the magical 65, a sprinkle of fairy dust away from when she first picked up the harp in 1978.
“My first experience with the harp was actually when I was probably about 14,” she said.
“My grandmother had passed away and left me a little bit of money, and I wanted to use it for some kind of music instrument."
At the time, Gallagher lived in Ithaca, home to Ithaca College a great music school surrounded by fabulous music stores, where she found a harp.
“I bought it,” she said.
“I started to play it. I had a teacher, and we weren't the right fit for each other. But I didn't realize at the time that's what it was. I thought it was the instrument and me. It was a used instrument, and it had some issues. I didn't know how to deal with them, so I ended up selling it to someone that was able to do the work on it.”
At Hartwick College, she created her music major with concentrations in music performance, composing, arranging and recording.
In her senior year, she went to a music conference and saw someone playing a Celtic harp.
“The harp has this thing about it that it's mesmerizing,” she said.
“I saw it and I heard it and it just spoke to me. Right away, I fell in love with it. That's what I want to play.”
Gallagher was keen on getting a harp, and in the times before the internet, she found a design made by a Colorado company.
“I got the design with the help of my dear dad and a father of a friend of mine who was a woodworker, we built this small harp that yes, I still have,” she said.
“I thought I don't know anyone who plays the harp, but really can it be that hard?” she said.
“Oh, the enthusiasm of youth. I taught myself to play. I say right and wrong and every which way but loose. But, I fell in love with it.”
While her then boyfriend-now-husband, Dennis, also with the Gallagher surname, finished up his last year, she toured the U.S. as a folk musician gigging coffeehouses, colleges, festivals.
The offspring of two John Gallaghers wed, and eventually became parents to a baby girl, Meaghan, now a criminal prosecutor in Arizona.
“Between '79 and '87, I was also the lead singer in a rock band, and '80s cover band, and lead singer in a blues band I was doing a lot of work that in bars and nightclubs,” Gallagher said.
“When we were going to start a family, I didn't want to be working in places like that, the late hours, the ambiance, whatever.
BUILDING HER BRAND
Gallagher segued to playing more weddings, funerals, senior centers, assisted living facilities and nursing homes in the Capitol region.
“They were nice daytime gigs in these settings,” she said.
“Then when my daughter was born, as a baby I would take her to the nursing home. They didn't care if she was there. They just wanted to see the baby. We moved here to Keene in 1991. At the time, I did a lot of weddings here. That's where I created my brand, The Adirondack Harper.”
Through Adirondack Life, retail spaces selling birch bark products, local media outlets and word-of-mouth, the Adirondack Harper was launched.
“That moniker has stuck with me,” she said.
“As I toured the country, and I used to do a lot of work in Canada as well, people in the audience would come to me afterward and say, 'I love the Adirondacks. We used to have a cabin there or I used to go there as kid. We traveled there for our honeymoon.'”
Gallagher was amazed how many people all the over the U.S. and Canada had this deep love and connection to the Adirondacks.
“It surprised me,” she said.
“I love it here. I just didn't realize how far flung this connection and love was.”
SPLENDID SILENCE
Gallagher's last live gig was December 2019.
Before March 2020, she offered virtual retreats for harp players.
“Then, COVID hit,” she said.
“I hadn't done virtual concerts per se, but I would do these virtual retreats. When the COVID shutdown came, I wasn't at a loss for doing things. The immensity of this global pandemic, I felt like I went silent for awhile, personally and professionally.
“This just bothers my mind. I didn't want to fling things out there into the ether. I was still trying to wrap my head around it somehow.”
In summer 2020, she initiated a weekly music series.
“I could feel in myself in this time of lockdown, it would be really easy for me to just spiral down and not do music and not connect,” she said.
“That's not a good, healthy thing for myself.”
Each week, she created a new improvisational piece of music and recorded it live.
“I called these Gratitudes,” she said.
“They were just all these little things in daily life that I was grateful for. I did a whole series through the summer. That kept me connected with music, connected with people, connected with myself.”
In fall 2020, Gallagher started a monthly virtual concert in which she produced “Six Songs and Some Stories,” 45 minutes of a digestible length.
Summer 2021 was hiatus until the new series, “Harp & Hearth.”
Her creative pursuits now include Just A Moment Music, an online subscriber music series to support people's wellness and well being featuring minute-long, meditative music reflections.
In the last six months, she started a new facet of her creative ventures, The Blessing Woman, spoken word and improvisational music, for house blessings, set intentions, building sites, future endeavors, etc.
“In doing these, I realized how much I loved doing it,” she said.
“It literally felt to me as if it was bringing together all of the elements of what I have been doing for over 40 years that I love and do very well. I will be definitely incorporating some of that in this concert.”
Gallagher did a concert for Piano by Nature in its first season, 2008, at the Hand House in Elizabethtown.
Saturday's appearance is via Zoom.
“So, I'm using a lot of recorded video music because that actually comes out better on Zoom,” she said.
“I will be there live. Our plan is to have a couple of pieces, and then I will do some patter between the recorded music. If I'll have a Q&A, I'm not sure. It's going to be a really nice time with that live element in there as well a real variety of music.”
