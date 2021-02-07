A gardener's mid-winter start

KEENE — The Adirondack Garden Club invites area gardeners to a "Winter Seed Sowing Demonstration" via Zoom, 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
This presentation is open for all those interested in getting a jump on spring gardening by starting seeds outside in February and March.
The presentation will be led by Roxanne Zimmer of Suffolk County's Cornell Cooperative Extension office.
'BRING ON THE SNOW'
She'll share techniques for starting seeds outside using recycled milk jugs, juice and water containers and such, to start all the vegetables and flowers gardeners want to grow.
Outdoor winter sowing techniques are easier than using grow lights in the basement, and leads to healthier plants and may just make that longed-for greenhouse unnecessary, according to Zimmer.
"The ease of winter seed sowing is a pleasant surprise,” Zimmer, head of Community Horticulture for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Suffolk County, said.
“With the right seeds, growing medium and recycled containers, anyone can sprout flower and vegetable seedlings for the summer garden. Bring on the snow for this outside gardening activity."
ZOOM REGISTRATION
The demonstration is open to the general public, but registration is required.
Visit the Adirondack Garden Club's website at www.adirondackgardenclub.com and complete the registration form.
Details on accessing the Zoom presentation will then be emailed to registrants.
Please register by Saturday, Feb. 13, to ensure enough time to receive the Zoom sign-in information.
The Adirondack Garden Club was founded in 1928.
The club's mission is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening, to aid in the protection of native plants and birds, and to encourage civic planting, and the conservation of natural resources.
— Staff Writer Robin Caudell contributed to this report.
