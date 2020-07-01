WESTPORT — Boquet Valley Central School, the new district which combined Elizabethtown/Lewis and Westport Central Schools, held its inaugural commencement Saturday with the backdrop of Lake Champlain at Westport’s Ballard Park.
The ceremony featured co-valedictorians, Aiden DeMuro and Annette Stephens, and co-salutatorians, Bree Hunsdon and McKenzie Stephens, as for the first three years of the district arrangements were made to honor the top students from each of the previous districts.
LONG-AWAITED
In addition to the 24 high school seniors, John A. Neggia, a 94 year-old WWII Veteran, received a high school diploma through the NYS Operation Recognition Program which recognizes the devotion and sacrifice of all Veterans discharged under honorable conditions who left school early.
Email Alvin Reiner: rondackrambler@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.