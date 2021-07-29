PLATTSBURGH — Wednesday’s bright skies and pleasant temperatures helped bring out the crowds at the Clinton County Fair.
“This is one of the biggest crowds we’ve had up here in a long time,” Fair Manager Mike Perrotte said.
The fair kicked off Tuesday, but rainy weather and a delay in opening the rides due to a staffing shortage, kept crowd numbers low.
LINES DOWN THE ROAD
But by late Wednesday afternoon, the parking area was filling up fast and cars were lined up well down Route 22B near the fairgrounds entrance, stretching nearly to the nearby Stewart’s Shops.
Families with strollers, teenagers and grandparents all milled about the midway taking in the sights, or tried tasty foods from one of the many vendors under the steady sunshine.
The fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19, and Perrotte surmised that people were anxious to get back to the scene.
“Plus, we’ve got a great, great fair,” he said.
“We got great rides, great vendors and great food and great entertainment.”
COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC
On the COVID-19 front, staffers at the Clinton County Health Department booth in the 4-H building were pleased to report that seven people walked in for free Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations at the booth Tuesday.
County Office of Emergency Services Assistant Director Kelly Donoghue, who was assisting at the booth, praised Jacqueline Allan, RN, and Dawn Farrell, PHN, for their bedside manner in guiding people through the process.
“That’s the importance, helping (the patients) feel comfortable,” he said.
CCHD will be at the 4-H building from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday to offer free, walk-in Moderna COVID vaccine clinics — Moderna vaccine is authorized for those 18 or older — and provide education on various topics.
A GREAT JOB
Perrotte said he expects the big crowds to continue.
“We’ve got a lot of people helping out and doing a great job, and this is a well-planned event,” he said.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.