A different kind of Christmas Eve

PLATTSBURGH –The Very Rev. David Ousley will hold only one worship service at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve at Trinity Episcopal Church in Plattsburgh.
"Typically, we have a children's service and then later an adult service, but because of the pandemic we are having one service and it's by reservation only," he said.
"It will be a regular workshop service with carols except that there will be a soloist (Dr. Joanne Astill-Vaccaro) and not group singing. There will be lots of music. There will be Holy Communion. Our organist is Dr. Adrian Carr, and he is a wonderful musician."
“It's a very simple service because of all the restrictions that are in place and the fact that at any point if the situation changes, the Health Department can say lock down, stay at home or whatever,” Leslie Scholtz, parish administrator, said.
TICKETS/MASKS REQUIRED
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance will be by advance reservation only, according to a church release.
Parishioners should call the church office at 518-561-2244 to request a ticket (for contact tracing).
A mask is required for attendance.
"Really, it's going to be a very typical service except it's a celebration of the birth of Christ," Ousley said.
"There's not much else I can do because of the limitations of the pandemic. Everybody wears a face mask during the worship service. When I hand out the bread and the Host for Communion, I wear a mask. Typically, when we have Communion, when we don't have a pandemic, everybody shares the wine. But during the pandemic, we do not share it."
The service will also be live-streamed at Facebook Live on “Trinity Church Plattsburgh Page” on Facebook.
"It's really going to be a very typical service, except the music will be Christmas hymns," Ousley said.
"On Christmas Eve, we have candles. Everybody receives a candle, the light of Christ going into the world. We won't do that either because of the limitations of sitting to abide by the pandemic social-distancing rules."
“We're not spending a lot of money on decorating this year, and there is no children's sermon, per se,” Scholtz said.
“No candle lighting that kind of thing just because there is too much at stake. It's more a quiet and meditative kind of service rather than the joyful, upbeat services of the past. Though I think it's a very nice service, kind of holy feeling.”
HOLDING UP
Trinity Church is set up for social distancing.
“Everybody seems to be quite aware of guidelines,” she said.
The pews are all marked where you can sit. We do take attendance every week for contact tracing. But people's attitudes have been very good. The only thing they seem to resent at the moment is the fact because this is a 200-year-old building, we have no HVAC.
“So, we have to keep a window open. As the weather gets colder, people get a little touchier about that. But for the most part there seems to be a good attitude."
CONSTANT CONTACT
The church staff is doing everything to stay in touch.
“Even if people cannot be in church, we do weekly mailings to people who are not here and who don't get the newsletter online,” she said.
“We do have Facebook, not just the Sunday service is livestreamed but there is also a week night service that is put on. It's not live, but it is available on week nights.”
Sunday services on Facebook Live are at 9 a.m., and week night services are available after 5 p.m. on Facebook.
“It's prerecorded, and then posted every day,” Scholtz said.
“It's a very short service. It's called Compline. There are a couple of scripture readings and a psalm. Mostly, it's a prayer service. It's done either by the priest in charge or a dedicated parishioner that likes to do that type of thing."
Tech updates for the church have included purchases of additional routers, recording equipment and a microphone. “Someone donated an iPad,” Scholtz said.
“We have a parishioner who is doing a prerecorded musical selection that is available every week also on our Facebook page.”
To view online:www.trinitychurchplattsburgh.org
