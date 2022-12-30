PLATTSBURGH — “Everybody can be great...because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve.
You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love,” Martin Luther King Jr.
MLK DAY
Legislation signed in 1983 marked the birthday of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a federal holiday.
In 1994, Congress designated the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Holiday as a national day of service and charged the Corporation for National and Community Service with leading this effort.
MLK DAY OF SERVICE
Each year, on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is observed as a “day on, not a day off.”
MLK Day of Service is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to Dr. King’s vision of a “Beloved Community.”
As part of this tradition, volunteers are needed to clean the Soup Kitchen from 9 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Trinity Episcopal Church, which is located at 18 Trinity Place in Plattsburgh.
“There has been a brief hiatus for the last couple of years due to COVID, but for nearly 20 years there has been this tradition of an informal group of caring people coming together in community to clean the Soup Kitchen at Trinity Episcopal Church,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“We are notifying the community again that anybody that is interested, we would love to have people join us. As we like to say, come for an hour or two in your cleaning clothes. There is something for everybody’s interest and ability to be of service.”
A TRADITION OF SERVICE
Cashman is a believer in servant leadership.
“And Dr. King exemplifies what that means,” he said.
“We have a tradition here in the North Country of being of service and in service to one another. Be it, Ice Storm. Be it, Volunteer Firefighters. Be it, other events that have called us to come together in times of need. Dr. King’s Legacy is constructed around service. As the motto says, it’s a day on not a day off.”
