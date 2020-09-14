A bountiful harvest: Community garden sees strong year

PLATTSBURGH – Dr. Yong Yu found sanctuary in the Melissa L. Penfield Park Community Garden this growing season.
The City of Plattsburgh resident lives near enough to bicycle to her plots of six years.
“I love planting,” said Yu, a professor of teacher education and program coordinator/chair of undergraduate teacher education.
“I love growing stuff. I enjoy the process.”
MOOD METRICS
Yu enjoys planting seeds, watching them sprout and mature, and, of course, harvest.
The garden was her happy place from remote work during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Even weeding and watering was a therapeutic stress-reliever.
“It helped me to stay sane,” Yu said.
2020 is an unprecedented year in a positive way for the Plattsburgh Community Garden Group.
“We had a remarkably good year this year,” said Jack Downs, co-chair of the group's board.
“From the point of view of interest, membership and the also the point of view of people being responsible for their plots and getting involved in their gardens, it was probably one of our best years ever, if not our best year ever.”
THE PLACE TO BE
There was more interest expressed in the garden since it was established in 2009.
“I guess I shouldn't have been surprised by that,” he said.
“Apparently, gardening activities all over the country were very, very popular this year because of COVID, which kept people in and made people find things they could do outdoors safely. And, gardening is one of those things.”
The 60, 100 sq. ft. plots, were snapped up quickly at the Melissa L. Penfield Park.
There are additional 14 raised bed or elevated garden plots located at the Plattsburgh Housing Authority Garden. Usually the plots are dominated by agencies and groups, who were no-shows this year, most likely because of the pandemic.
“Our garden filled up faster than ever before in the spring, and we had a bigger waiting list of people trying to get it,” Downs said.
“We were able to get some of those people in because there is always some turnover and people who change their minds and so on. Our Penfield Garden, in particular, was full all year, and we were very happy with the response.”
He overheard other board members comment on the gardeners' attentiveness and involvement in their plots.
SEED MONEY
“There were some challenges that we had,” Downs said.
“Because of the COVID situation, we did not feel we could do group work days. There are some of those times we would have gotten got together to work on projects. We just canceled all of those. As a result, there are some things in the garden we need to work on like some problem aisles and the wood-chip pile and things like that.”
Individual gardeners addressed some of the issues.
The group also canceled its annual street-drive, a spring fundraiser.
“We were really worried about our finances as a result, but Stewart's came through with grant, which was a big help,” Downs said.
“They had a program in the spring where nonprofits that were having problems, COVID in particular, could ask for funding. They were very nice and very quickly gave us $500, which was how much we expected to make with our fundraising. So that kept us going well.”
The group is hoping 2021 dawns as a more normal year.
“We don't know,” Downs said.
“We're not expecting that this level of interest in our gardens will continue forever. We do think we made a lot of new gardeners out of this situation, and we think some of them will be with us for awhile.
"Overall, it has been a positive year, a good year.”
