PLATTSBURGH – Hours before The Clifford Ball tickets went on sale, the line outside of Peacock Music snaked all the way down to Block Buster on Smithfield Blvd.
“We sold hundreds and hundreds of tickets,” Gary Peacock, owner of Peacock Music, said.
“Even though I was not a big Phish fan of their CDs, which is all I ever heard, the concert did blow me away. The concert was just phenomenal.”
STRICTLY SPECTATOR
Peacock caught the Grateful Dead shows in Highgate, Vt. on July 13, 1994 with guest artist Youssou N'Dour and again on June 15, 1995 when Bob Dylan opened.
“Those were probably were the biggest up and 'til that point,” he said.
“Probably one of my fondest memories of the Phish show was the fact I knew it was going to be really big and that the traffic was going to be snarly. So instead of dealing with all of that, I just put my bike in my car and went downtown and then rode my bicycle out onto the airbase.”
Peacock's trusty Trek 520 touring bike had transported him all over France and the Adirondacks.
“For me, that was one of the highlights because I had never been on the flight line before,” he said.
“I remember doing figure-8 loops on the airfield and how cool it was to be on that huge, massive piece of concrete on my bicycle and just doing loops.”
There was nobody there.
There was nothing in sight.
“The runaway is so long, you could not even see any of the parking or any of the concert venue because of the curvature of the Earth,” he said.
“I just thought it was so cool being out there on my bicycle, being able to ride around. Once I did a few loops, then just rode around for awhile, then I headed on over to the concert and walked my bike up and went onto the field and mingled with the crowds.”
As he approached the concert site, Peacock started seeing cars, people, everything.
“The anticipation of it just grew and grew,” he said.
“I started to get shivers up and down my spine as I was approaching the crowd. It's like a three-mile bike ride to the end of the runway. So the closer and closer I got, I realized what a huge event it was. That was part of the great excitement for me.”
EMPLOYEE PHANS
Peacock attended The Clifford Ball because he knew it was going to be on the scale of Woodstock, which happened August 15-18 1969 on Max Yasgur's dairy farm in Bethel, NY.
“I had never been to Woodstock, so I wanted to experience this,” Peacock said.
“Most of my employees were really big Phish fans. We sold an awful lot of Phish bootlegs, and the bootlegs were of medium to poor quality.”
Because of Phish, Peacock had to set up a policy in his store that his employees could play a limited number of Phish albums per day.
“I had a lot of older customers who would come in and would be really annoyed at the horrible sound quality,” he said.
“Because of Phish, I had to set up a policy that every other CD that got played in the store had to be one of my choosing. Of course I think that every time I walked out the door, they went right back to playing Phish.”
Peacock wandered through Ball Square as did the 100,000 festival-goers in attendance.
“I think that's another one of the highlights for me, I got to witness that wedding,” he said.
“That was really cool. That little village they had set up there was just a very cool, avante-gard collection of oddities and really interesting characters.”
Peacock sat on the hill before he wandered over to the Beer Tent.
“I went in there, and it was like a Who's Who of Plattsburgh – Clyde Rabideau (Mayor) and all the politicians and all of the bigwigs – real-estate people and so on and so forth,” he said.
“Everybody in Plattsburgh was hanging out in the Beer Tent. I got a big kick out of that. I know they were there for kind of the same reason I was to experience the festivities. They probably didn't care so much about seeing Phish. They just wanted to be part of the action.”
Twenty-five years later the Clifford Ball Orchestra still impresses Peacock.
“It was Trey Anastasio's choices to have them perform this particular symphony in full,” he said.
“While they were performing it, they had these airplane gliders flying overhead. I thought was really cool.”
During the festival, Plattsburgh became the 9th largest city in New York state.
“Just the logistics of being able to sit up on that hill up near the village and looking out over the crowd, there was a sea of humanity,” Peacock said.
“It was phenomenal to be able to check that out. It was a big deal.”
