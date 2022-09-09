PLATTSBURGH — Twenty One years ago, Marilyn and her late husband, Hal Wilson, brought their certified search and rescue dog, Tsunami, to ground zero after the infamous attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11 to help first responders search.
At the time, the couple lived in Suffolk County, Long Island. The two spent a lot of their time hiking. Hal was a Vietnam War veteran who found peace while on the trails.
They would include their dog, Tsunami, an all black German shepherd, eventually incorporating training sessions.
Marilyn was at work as an editor of a small weekly and her husband was on a job in the Hamptons, when news broke of a plane crashing into the towers in Lower Manhattan.
“He called me,” Wilson said.
“He told me he was coming home and I said, ‘yup’.”
Marilyn continued working at the publication, as she put it, making sense of such big news in a smaller town.
“I remember, I was still at work, and he called me. The first thing he said was ‘nobody is alive here,’ and I could hear it in his voice,” Wilson said.
The two, along with a friend and fellow veteran, Paul Morgan, ran a not-for-profit called K9 soldiers search and rescue. The group felt a responsibility to aid in the search for potential survivors.
“The streets were basically empty, there were no cars and no taxis,” Wilson said.
“The tunnels and bridges were all closed. The only way in and out was the Long Island Railroad, it ran all the way to Penn station. Then we walked to ground zero.”
According to Marilyn, ground zero was covered in a thick layer of ash. In some areas it piled up higher than the tires on fire trucks.
These dogs were trained to search for survivors first and foremost, yet in all the rubble and debris they only found dead bodies.
“The dogs would start getting frustrated,” Wilson said.
“It’s not that they were getting sad, or upset that they were failing, but it was almost like a game to them. So some of the handlers started hiding, so that the rescue dogs would find them and think they are doing good.”
Wilson recounts playing with Tsunami amidst the destruction, jumping around and smiling so the dog would be happier.
“It was solemn grounds,” she said.
“It’s almost ironic, but it was necessary for the dogs to keep going.”
For years after the event, the couple proposed the construction of a memorial to all dogs who have served the country.
“Before Nine Eleven,” Wilson said.
“They would reject us, over and over, but after the story came out about the dogs. They were quick to OK the proposal. It represents all the dogs who may not have made it home from war and the dogs that helped at ground zero. Guess who they modeled it after, Tsunami.”
Marilyn currently resides in Keeseville, where she is training a Dutch Shepherd in cadaver searching. She says there are not many calls demanding search and rescue dogs.
“Rangers and State Police have some good dogs,” Wilson said.
“I will keep training her, but I think it’s for the best and a good sign we don’t get too many calls these days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.