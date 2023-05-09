PLATTSBURGH — The official number of properties headed to Clinton County’s foreclosure auction this year is 71.
County Treasurer Kimberly Davis told the legislature at the last finance meeting that of those 71 properties, 42 are residential and 29 are vacant parcels.
Davis gave a further breakdown of where the foreclosed properties are located in the county: one being in Black Brook; one in Champlain; four in Altona and Schuyler Falls; five in Ausable, Peru and Plattsburgh; six in Beekmantown and Ellenburg; eight in Chazy, Dannemora and Saranac; and 10 in Mooers.
As usual, Davis said, there were zero properties from the Town of Clinton.
HAD UNTIL APRIL 27
Owners of these county properties, now headed for the foreclosure auction, had until April 27 to pay their back taxes.
Early last month, ahead of that foreclosure day, the number of properties was at 100.
“We did have quite a few redemptions — six the last day, four the day before — so there has been a lot of activity, which is good,” Davis said.
FORECLOSURE AUCTION
The foreclosure auction has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 7 at the West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh.
Davis said an auction catalog is now available online for those who are interested.
She again reminded those who are looking at participating in the auction to attend the bidder seminar the Monday before the auction.
“If you have anyone who’s interested and has never been before, please have them go. I can’t tell you how many phone calls I get on a daily basis where people said ‘I heard that …’” Davis said, adding that there are also videos available online to learn about the process.
“There are so many myths out there about how this works.”
GUARANTEED FUNDS
One important aspect of bidding, she explained, is that people have to have guaranteed funds at the auction.
“They can’t bid and then go to their bank — so cash, bank checks — bank checks have to be made out to us; they can’t be made out to them and be signed over,” Davis said.
“So what we recommend to people, if they know what they want to bid, get a variety of checks. … people can (also) use credit cards, except for American Express.”
CAUTIOUS WITH CREDIT CARDS
Though even with credit and debit cards, unforeseen issues can arise, she said.
“They should call their credit card company. and we’ve seen this year several years with debit cards, debit cards have a very low limit for most people. They need to have that limit raised, it’s best to do it the day before.”
“But even with credit cards, we’ve had people where we’ve been on the phone with the bank or the credit card company for 10 minutes before the approval comes through.”
She also reiterated that people are not allowed to go on the properties before the auction.
“If they want to see these properties, in the catalog it will either say drive by any time which means people are living there … and they will not be shown,” Davis clarified.
“But they do have the weekend before to schedule, if the houses are vacant, people can go with the auctioneers, they get about 15 minutes to walk around if they would like to see the property.”
AFTER THE AUCTION
After the day of the auction, bidders have 30 days to officially close on the property.
They are, again, not allowed on the property until after closing, Davis said.
“We get reports every year, we’ve had police called. So again, we’ll talk with anybody who is interested, have them call us, we’ll discuss all of this with them, but also go on the auctioneer’s website and get more information from there.”
Davis also warned the legislature that some of the properties, especially in Schuyler Falls and Beekmantown, may not sell this year due to them being burnt out and literally “falling down.”
“Some very bad properties,” Davis said.
“So, you know, if we don’t get bidders, they’re going to be our responsibility … So just be aware that there might be some cleanup that we’re going to be responsible for. Unfortunately, that (cleanup cost) is never addressed in any of these bills proposed by the governor or any of the legislature.”
Davis said some of these cleanups can cost the county $20,000 to $60,000.
