MALONE — UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center will host a fall-themed 5K, as well as a one-mile run-walk event meant for younger children, on Oct. 21 at Malone Rec Park.
Organizers say the ‘Pumpkin Run and Munchkin Mile’ event will celebrate fitness at all levels and ages, and support the hospital’s emphasis on workforce development in healthcare.
“We are excited to be hosting this fun, family-friendly event that encourages our community to be active and supports our healthcare workforce,” Chantelle Marshall, director of Philanthropy for Alice Hyde, said.
“Creating opportunities for individuals in our community who are considering a career in healthcare, and supporting our people as they pursue their professional goals, are essential pieces of our path forward as a rural healthcare organization.”
The non-competitive event, which also includes face painting and pumpkin decorating activities for kids, will have two routes:
The 5K Pumpkin Run route follows trails around the Rec Park; the run begins at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21. All participants will be eligible to win prizes including $250 or $100 cash, gift cards and other items. Drawings will be held after participants cross the finish line.
The Munchkin Mile route is a quick, one-mile route within the Rec Park for kids age 10 and younger; the run begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 21. Each Munchkin Mile registrant will receive a pumpkin bag and goodies.
You can register for the event online at www.uvmhealth.org/PumpkinRun, with savings for those who register early. Early Bird Registration (ends Sept. 20) costs are $20 for adults and $7 for children; Regular registration (Sept. 21 – Oct. 20) costs are $25 for adults and $10 for children; Race-day registration is available online and via hard-copy forms at the event site, and costs are $30 for adults and $15 for children. On-site, race-day registration begins at 9 am Oct. 21.
Alice Hyde thanks its generous sponsors supporting this event, including: Ellis Automotive, Inc.; Community Bank NA, Chateaugay Branch; Anjni Bhagat, MD; NuMED For Children; Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort; H&R Block; Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC; Casella Waste Services; S & S Sanitation & Excavation Inc.; MJ Leroux Co.; Edward Duquette & Son, Inc.; G & E Extinguishers, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.