PERU — It’s apple time in Peru with today’s 45th Annual St. Augustine’s Apple Fest.
The grounds open at 10:30 a.m.
Attendees can visit the food and game booths, and 50 exhibitors in the Parish Center.
“Our most popular foods are apple fritters and fried dough,” John Ryan, event chair, said.
But vendors will be serving up Michigans, hot dogs, and burgers, too.
“This year, we’re having caramel apples for the first time, cotton candy, of course,” he said.
“Stewart’s will have the Dip Cart there. That will be fun. They donated 300 servings for the day.”
PARADE
The highly anticipated 11 a.m. parade leaves the Peru Elementary School and makes it way down Pleasant and Main streets to the Parish Center.
“That usually has about 50 units, too,” Ryan said.
“It’s a nice parade. We’re going to have the Peru High School Marching Band, the Police Pipe & Drum Corps of Plattsburgh. There will be some politicians undoubtedly, and a lot of community groups – the Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus, usually the Honor Flight, and some of the local businesses.”
After the parade, the center’s grounds will be flooded with people.
“Pipes & Drums are going to put on a little concert, and then they’re be followed by the SUNY Plattsburgh Gospel Choir,” Ryan said.
“The On Three Band will perform until we close up at 4:30.”
There will be an array of vendors selling various wares.
“We have a local fruit specialist, Mike Basedow, from Cornell Cooperative Extension, he’s going to be there to answer anything people want to know about apples,” Ryan said.
“There’s a huge silent auction or basket raffle. I think Mary has 25 baskets this year, and they’re really good. That drawing will be around 4 o’clock, then after that we will have our Grand Raffle drawing, which has about $5,000 in prizes.”
CHICKEN BBQ
The Peru Knights of Columbus Council 7273 will serve chicken barbecue until they run out.
“They’ve done it forever,” Ryan said.
“I like to think it keeps getting better every year. We got a real accomplished cook. They’re in there today getting the chicken ready, matter of fact, and getting the potatoes ready.
“It takes about 80 volunteers to put it on, and they started planning it way back in April. We’ve met monthly since then. There’s a lot of work that goes on between each meeting, between getting sponsors for different things. The local business community is really helpful, especially getting items for that basket raffle and so on.
“People are very grateful to the local, generally, small business. It’s the local-owned business that comes through, and all the people who come. Of course, the place is packed every year. We’ve always had a great crowd.”
