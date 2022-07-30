MORRISONVILLE — Friday afternoon, Jessica Gilbo introduced her two-year-old son, Oliver, to a host of furred and feathered four-legged and two-legged animals at the Clinton County Fair.
It was the toddler’s first excursion to the fairgrounds in Morrisonville.
“He’s loved all the animals so far,” Gilbo said.
“That’s what we’ve really been exploring. We’ve been checking out all of the animal barns and loving all the animals. He loves the animals. He likes the horses. He likes the bunnies. We just went through and saw some of the sheep.”
SINCE OLDEST WAS 6
The pair stopped to observe days-old ducklings under a heat lamp as they waddled to get food, water, and nestle on top of each other.
Across the 4-H Building, Melissa Sayward was working a shift at the 4-H Dairy Bar as her extended family exhibited their fowl and explored the other animal exhibits.
“I got involved with 4-H when my oldest was 6 years old,” she said.
“He’s 22 now. I started a 4-H Club for him. I didn’t know what I was doing. I had never been involved in 4-H before, but I had other kids and I figured 4-H would let me do something with my boys and my girls. It was something we could do with all of the family together.”
DIFFERENT PROJECTS
Sayward attended her initial leaders’ meeting, and a couple of veterans explained to her what she should be doing and how.
“We came to our first fair and brought a chicken,” she said.
“That was probably the easiest fair because we brought one chicken. Since then, we’ve been bringing chickens, ducks, geese, goats and sheep, and a cow a couple of years, a horse a couple of times. So, we tried all the different animal projects.”
EVERY PROJECT YOU CAN DO
Her club also does STEM and two-level robotics projects.
“We’ve pretty much tried every different project you can do,” she said.
“With all my kids, there is always somebody who wants to do something else. We’ve done quilting projects and cooking projects and sewing projects and woodworking projects. We have done theater arts a number of years. We would do full, two-hour long productions. We’ve covered every different aspect.”
POINT PERSON
Sayward’s club meets at the Peru Community Church, but she has sheep and goat meetings at her home.
“I’m the point person for sheep and poultry, and I help the point person this year for goats,” she said.
“That means that’s the person in 4-H who is responsible for making sure the show happens and making sure during the year there are educational opportunities. During the year, all the kids that are doing a specific animal have to earn so many educational points to be allowed to bring their animal to the fair.”
For sheep, goats and poultry, it’s one point, which equates to one educational activity.
“As the point person, you are responsible for offering at least one clinic or letting kids know about an educational opportunity so that they can meet their requirement,” Sayward said.
“At Fair, the point person is responsible for running the show.”
There is no Poultry Show this year because of avian influenza.
“New York State canceled all poultry,” she said.
“But then it was lifted in July, but we had already formally canceled through 4-H. So we brought some poultry just for some fun. But I will run the Sheep Show on Saturday, and I will run the Goat Show following it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.