OGDENSBURG — The Most Reverend Bishop Terry R. LaValley presented the Edgar P. Wadhams Award for Distinguished Service to 33 individuals during the Celebration of the Body of Christ, a special gathering held July 10 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg.
Part of the 150th Anniversary of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, the Celebration of the Body of Christ began with a recital by Donald K. Fellows on the new Cathedral organ.
The recital was followed by a Holy Hour, a time of prayer before the Eucharist, after which the awards were presented.
AWARDEES
Recipients include:
• Mr. Bruce P. Bombard—St. Peter’s Parish, Massena
• Mrs. Jane A. Boyea—St. Mary’s Church, Brushton
• Mr. James T. Brady—St. Raphael’s Church, Heuvelton
• Mr. Michael B. Bresnahan, Jr.—CC of Alexandria, Alexandria Bay
• Mr. Glenn R. Burdo—CC of St. Alexander and St. Joseph, Morrisonville
• Ms. Starr L. Burke—Holy Cross Parish, Plattsburgh
• Mr. David M. Cline—St. Patrick’s Church, Brasher Falls
• Mrs. Valerie R. Cline—St. Patrick’s Church, Brasher Falls
• Sister Sharon A. Dalton, SSJ—St. Mary’s Church, Ticonderoga
• Mrs. Ruth C. Demarse—St. André Bessette Parish, Malone
• Mr. Joseph E. Denoncourt—St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg
• Mrs. Patricia J. Fassett—St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg
• Mr. Pasquale A. Fontana, Sr.—St. Anthony’s Church, Watertown
• Deacon Gary A. Frank—St. Mary’s Church, Clayton
• Mrs. Gayle G. Frank—St. Mary’s Church, Clayton
• Mrs. Connie M. Hatch-Young—St. Patrick’s Church, Colton
• Mr. Jeremiah M. Hayes—St. Alphonsus — Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Tupper Lake
• Mrs. Eileen K. Hayes—St. Alphonsus—Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Tupper Lake
• Mr. Gerald J. LaValley—St. Ann’s Church, Mooers Forks
• Mrs. Darlene M. LaValley—St. Ann’s Church, Mooers Forks
• Dr. Victor W. Ludwig—Holy Cross Parish, Plattsburgh
• Mrs. Barbara C. Ludwig—Holy Cross Parish, Plattsburgh
• Ms. Leslie A. Marvel—Holy Cross Parish, Plattsburgh
• Mr. Angelo E. Pietropaoli—St. André Bessette Parish, Malone
• Mrs. Suzanne R. Pietropaoli—St. André Bessette Parish, Malone
• Mrs. Elsie L. Scruggs—St. Peter’s Parish, Massena
• Mrs. Mary Catherine Spilman—Our Lady of Grace Parish, Morristown
• Mrs. Donna J. Steenberg—St. Patrick’s Church, Brasher Falls
• Mr. Daniel J. Sweeney—St. Mary’s Church, Canton
• Sister Mary Christine Taylor, SSJ—Diocese of Ogdensburg)
• Mr. Michael J. Tooley—Diocese of Ogdensburg
• Miss Michelle E. Watkins—St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan
• Mrs. Linda F. Young—St. Agnes Church, Lake Placid
‘MOST FITTING’
“It is most fitting to acknowledge those who have served the Body of Christ in so many ways across the years,” Bishop LaValley, said.
“I am grateful for all the faithful discipleship of these wonderful people.”
The Bishop Wadhams Award was instituted by Bishop Paul Loverde, the eleventh Bishop of Ogdensburg, in 1996 to recognize exceptional service to the Diocese of Ogdensburg by people of the North Country.
The Bishop Wadhams Award presented to each individual will read as follows:
“As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Diocese of Ogdensburg, it is my honor and pleasure to present the Bishop Edgar P. Wadhams Award for Distinguished Service. In recognition of his or her outstanding service to the Diocese of Ogdensburg and the Church, this award is bestowed as a sign of our gratitude and respect. In witness whereof, I have signed this award and placed upon it the seal of the Diocese of Ogdensburg this 10th day of July 2022.”
PAST AWARDEES
Previous recipients of the Award include Father Richard Siepka (former rector of Wadhams Hall Seminary), Monsignor Lawrence M. Deno (former Superintendent of Catholic Schools), Mrs. Mary Lou Kilian (Former editor of the North Country Catholic), Monsignor Robert Giroux (former Vicar General), Dr. Gerald Irwin (former professor at Wadhams Hall and Peritus for the Diocesan Tribunal), Sister Kathryn Healy (Chaplain, St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center), Dr. A. B. DeGrandpre (former Knight of the Holy Sepulcher, friend and benefactor of St. John’s Academy, Mount Assumption Institute and Seton Catholic Central School), Clyde A. Lewis, Sr. (Knight of Malta, formation of Bishop’s Heritage Circle), Thomas and Claudia Sanders (Pre-Cana directors and hosts in the international student program at Seton Catholic High School), Henry and Huguette Domingos of Potsdam, New York ( Formation for Ministry Program, Serra Club founders, ministry in their parish), Sister Donna Franklin, DC (Catholic Charities director for 22 years), Sally Rusaw, Ogdensburg (prison ministry, archivist, teaching), Irving Papineau (board member, Catechist, and treasurer of Saint Kateri Hall, Hogansburg), Elaine Cook (administrative assistant, pastoral associate to homebound at St. Regis Mission) and Noreen Barcomb (Sacred Heart Parish, Chazy, Catechist, youth minister).
