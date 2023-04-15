PLATTSBURGH — Kate Friedrich and her daughter, Ivy, were disappointed that there were no more birdhouses to paint for an art activity at the 2nd Annual Bring Your Child To Work Day at SUNY Plattsburgh.
“I really like that it’s scheduled during April Break,” Friedrich, who is a Global Education Office international admissions advisor, said.
“She was off school. She’s a Plattsburgh City School District child. It was an exciting opportunity for my daughter to see what I do, and get to meet students because so much of the year she is in school. I thought the activities today were really cool and showcased some really fun things about campus that are child friendly. We’ve done other art activities here in Myers for the community. We do several a year. We’ve attended those, and those have been really great, too.”
Hosted by the Culture of Care Team, the event continues to build visibility of caregivers on campus as the team keeps building towards a more inclusive culture of care, according to a press release.
The Culture Care Team members are: Dr. Akanksha Misra, assistant professor, gender and women’s studies, Dr. Maureen Squires, a professor of education, Tonya Cribb, director of the Plattsburgh State Art Museum, Elin O’Hara, library director, and Bridget Haina, associate professor of communication studies.
The slate of activities included Story Time at Feinberg Library, BYO picnic lunch at the Sundowner, Paint Your Own Birdhouse, a drop-in art activity in Myers Lobby, and a Tour and Scavenger Hunt at the Rockwell Kent Gallery.
Kim McCoy Coleman, an assistant professor of social work and Employee Assistance Program coordinator, and her daughter, Aya, were winding down their day post-tour on the stairs between the Feinberg Library and Amite Plaza.
“She’s a twin, but her twin, Noor, was sick today,” Coleman said.
“We started off our day at Story Time where they had at the library and they read stories for 5 to 6 year olds, so it was perfect. We were there with lots of other kids and families and moms. We listened to Story Time for about an hour. Then I had to go teach, so Aya stayed with Elin, and then they went to the art building and did an art project in Myers. I finished up teaching and came back here. They had lunch together. We’re heading to shop now.”
Coleman said the day is important for kids to understand what their parents do during the day when they can’t be with them.
“It’s really important to sort of raise awareness about the fact that so many people that are here day in and day out are caregivers, mothers, fathers, and grandparents and have that responsibility having our kids be here,” she said.
The day is a reminder that they are not only teachers and administrators.
“We are parents first and foremost,” Coleman said.
“That’s important to recognize because its tough. You have this job, and then you go home and you have that job.”
