PLATTSBURGH — Forte. Geaux Rocket Ride. Hayes Strike. Hit Show.
Those are four of the 20 horses expected to race in the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchhill Downs.
The day before, local seniors will be getting an early start on “the greatest two minutes in sports” at “Derby Days,” the theme of the 29th Annual Senior Celebration at the Senior Center located at 5139 North Catherine Street.
“It is a fun-packed day of meeting with different vendors from around the area,” Julie Stalker, JCEO senior outreach director, said.
“We have vendors from Champlain Valley Senior Community, Fidelis Care, Lake Forest, SeaComm. The Vilas Home is going to be there. Obviously, JCEO, will be there, the Senior Citizens Council, Clinton County Office for the Aging will be there.”
Doors open at 9 a.m., and seniors will be able to enter and make the round visiting the vendors, getting information, and walking away with swag.
“There will be a light breakfast available,” Stalker said.
“At 10 o’clock, we’re going to have the national anthem. Taylor LaValley is going to sing that for us. We have an award presentation. Then at 12 o’clock, there will be lunch.”
After lunch, there will be an awards presentation for Agency of the Year and Business of the Year recipients.
“During that time after the awards ceremony and things, we have the Senior Serenaders,” Stalker said.
“They come and sing, so the seniors can come out and dance and enjoy the afternoon.”
Organizers plan to attract between 150-300 seniors from throughout the county.
“I can’t see us all in long gown dresses and things,” Stalker said.
“That’s part of what of the vendors do also, if they know the theme they kind of center their booth around what the theme is. So, I’m sure we’ll see a lot of bright hats and different kinds of things going on.”
