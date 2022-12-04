ALBANY — For the 2022-23 winter season, in general, electric and natural gas bills are expected to be higher on average than last year, according to a New York State Department of Public Service report.
WINTER FORECAST
An average residential electric customer using 600 kWh of electricity per month is expected to pay about $75 per month for supply. Natural gas bills are projected to be about 29% higher than last year.
The average residential natural gas customer, using 732 therms of natural gas from November through March, is expected to pay about $1,201 in total for gas supply.
The gas increase is mostly attributed to an increase in natural gas supply prices and anticipated higher usage due to potential colder weather. Actual bill impacts will vary by utility and with the weather: a colder than normal winter will cause usage and bills to increase.
2022 WINTER ENERGY FAIR
To help New York residents navigate these higher energy costs New York State presents “2022 Winter Energy Fair” today from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Clinton Community College Auditorium, located at 136 Clinton Point Dr., Plattsburgh.
Attendees can get information on energy affordability, financial assistance, weatherization, energy efficiency and services for older adults. Bring an energy utility bill and proof if currently participating in an assistance program.
“We’ve been working, at the New York State Office for the Aging, with sister agencies that are in the energy field that support human services in other areas to get information out to the public about resources that are available to provide assistance to older adults and others in the community with home heating costs, repairs that might need to be made to heating equipment to make them more efficient during the winter season, and emergency heating benefits,” Roger Noyes, director of public information for the New York State Office for the Aging, said.
Participating state agencies include the Department of of Public Service, Energy Research and Development Authority, Housing and Community Renewal, Office of the Aging, Power Authority, and Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
“We’ve been working with other state agencies to get the word out about an array of benefits that are available to older adults and others in the community,” Noyes said.
“The purpose of the event is to help older adults and others in the community to learn about and apply for assistance that can help during the winter months. This includes the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) and related programs. They help income-eligible households cover the cost of unpaid electric and/or gas utility bills, provide emergency assistance for households in danger of running out of fuel or having utility service shut off, help with weatherization to reduce energy costs, and other needs.”
HEAP and other winter assistance programs have different effective dates, application timelines and eligibility requirements.
“So, this event in Plattsburgh will help make the public aware of these programs and provide an opportunity for people to get help applying for these assistance programs, if eligible.
“Attendees are encouraged to bring an energy utility bill and proof if they are currently participating in any other assistance programs because this may help facilitate the application process for winter assistance. For instance, individuals already receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may be able to use this documentation as a basis for eligibility to apply for the heating assistance as well.”
CONSUMER PROTECTIONS
Cold Weather Rules
The Home Energy Fair Practices Act (HEFPA) – also known as the “Utility Consumers’ Bill of Rights” — provides residential customers with comprehensive protections in areas relating to their energy service such as the application, termination and reconnection of service; customer billing; and complaint procedures.
HEFPA includes special protections and shut off procedures for circumstances where customer health and safety may be threatened by lack of service.
Between Nov. 1 and April 15, your provider must make a special effort to determine whether terminating heat-related service will result in serious impairment to your health or safety.
The Cold Weather Rules can be found in §11.5© of the HEFPA regulations.
WINTER WORKSHOPS
You are invited to “one-stop shopping” virtual workshop on January 26, 2023 that include presentations from the following state agencies: Department of Public Service, Energy Research and Development Authority, Housing and Community Renewal, Office for the Aging, Power Authority and Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
Topics Include:
• Energy Affordability Programs
• Financial Assistance Programs
• Weatherization Programs
• Energy Efficiency
• Services for Older Adults
To view a recording of the workshop held on Nov. 29, visit the Virtual Winter Workshop 2022-23, https://tinyurl.com/w7w84s5p.
