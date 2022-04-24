The 2022 Great Adirondack Garage Sale will take place on Memorial Day weekend, May 27 to 29 within the Adirondack region of upstate New York. The event takes place throughout communities along a 200-mile trail, along NYS routes 28, 30 and 3.
The annual event has become a popular kick-off to the summer season, with residents and visitors taking advantage of the opportunity to sell and purchase unique household items, gently used furnishings and quirky treasures.
According to Christy Wilt, Hamilton County planning, tourism and economic development director, the popular event attracts people from within the local communities, as well as from outside the region.
“The garage sale brings people to the region from locations throughout the northeast,” she said. “Many people plan a trip to the Adirondack region each Memorial Day to take advantage of our big outdoor experiences, but also to visit the region’s small towns during the sale. It’s a way for visitors to take part in an activity that really puts them in touch with local communities.”
‘BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER’
“We are so excited about this year’s event, which is proving to be bigger and better than ever,” Katie LaLonde, Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism Hamilton County and Tupper Lake marketing manager, said. “This region of the Adirondack Park promises unique small towns packed with character, and this event will most certainly showcase that,” she laughed. “It seems that people have been decluttering their households over the past couple years, so we are expecting a lot of items available for purchase.”
The Great Adirondack Garage Sale route meanders through the communities of Old Forge, Inlet, Raquette Lake, Indian Lake, Blue Mountain Lake, Long Lake, Tupper Lake, Cranberry Lake, Piercefield, Wanakena, Newcomb, and Speculator, with additional stops at small hamlets and rural locations in-between.
MAPS AVAILABLE
The garage sale route can be easily followed by using one of the printed maps available within each community. The event website, GreatAdirondackGarageSale.com, also includes an interactive map that showcases sale locations. Each listing includes information about available items, entered by the seller. Those wishing to add details about their garage sale can also use the event website; using the “add your sale” section. The listing is free.
SINCE 2010
This regional garage sale originated in 2010 when the community of Long Lake coordinated its efforts with Old Forge, Inlet, and Indian Lake to promote 70 miles of garage sales. Hamilton County and the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism eventually expanded and promoted the event. To learn more about the event, contact the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism’s Hamilton County and Tupper Lake Marketing Manager Katie LaLonde at katie@roostadk.com.
The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism is the destination marketing and management organization for Hamilton and Essex counties, along with the communities of Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake, all located within the Adirondacks in New York state.
