PERU — Brianna Peryea talks dairy industry until the cows come home for a special mini event celebrating Dairy Month at the Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum.
The event will be held today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum located at 250 River Road in Peru.
The 2022 Clinton County Dairy Ambassador is a sophomore at Northern Adirondack Central School.
Her reign as Dairy Ambassador began with taking a test about the dairy industry.
“I made a speech in front of a bunch of people, and they kind of voted me into the promotion program to be the Dairy Ambassador,” the 16-year-old said.
FROM A YOUNG AGE
A member of Future Farmers of America, she is a farmer and owner of dairy and beef cows.
“Right now, I have 16, and I co-own roughly 15.”
Peryea’s great-grandfather, the late Joseph Snide, had a dairy farm in Mooers.
“I just adopted a love for it at a very young age, and that’s all I kind of wanted to do while growing up,” she said.
“He actually passed away due to a car accident, and my great uncle took over the farm when he was gone. I always remember the early mornings, probably my least favorite. I always remember walking in, and it would be like spotless in there. Filled from one end to the other with milking cows. There would be the calf barn that would always be full at every time.”
LOVES COW’S PERSONALITIES
For approximately four years, Peryea has worked at Pombrio Farms in Altona, where her cows are quartered and she visits every day.
“I own show animals,” she said.
“I milk my cows. I take care of my calves. My grandfather (Phalon Miner) grew up on a farm, he bought me my first animal. He bought me my first animal about three years ago now. Ever since I worked for the Pombrios, I saved my money up. I got to the point where I could buy my own animals, and that’s what I just love to do. I’ve done it ever since.”
Peryea regularly shows her cows at the Clinton County Fair, Franklin County Fair, and the New York State Fair in Syracuse.
Her favorite beef cow is Callie, and her favorite dairy cow is Brenda.
“I love they have the sassy attitude all the time,” she said.
“I do love their personality and everything about them.”
YOUNGER GENERATION
As Dairy Ambassador, her duty is outreach education about the dairy industry.
“I’m starting to so some things in our elementary school, presenting to the little kids about the dairy industry,” Peryea said.
“I go a lot of places. I do a lot of different things. I meet a lot of great people. Basically with the dairy farming, and I know this firsthand, dairy farming is a life for many people.
“So seeing the dairy industry going the way that it is going, I want to make it a lot better. And, I don’t want the dairy industry to end with my generation. That’s really my whole wish to get these younger minds more well educated in the dairy industry, and see it go in a more positive way than seeing it fall in a negative way right now.”
