PLATTSBURGH — This past year was once again filled with the ups and downs of dealing with a pandemic, a tumultuous election cycle and changes in the City of Plattsburgh.
On the positive side, we saw a new airline carrier come to Plattsburgh International Airport, COVID-19 restrictions at the Canadian border loosened and an effort to reinvigorate city parks.
Unfortunately, the region also saw three murders and an instance where local police had to shoot a person who had attacked an officer.
Here is a rundown of local stories of interest that the Press-Republican and other news outlets reported on in 2022.
JANUARY
Clinton County officials learned that SkyWest/United Express, the airline that provided daily service to Washington, D.C. from Plattsburgh International Airport, would be leaving.
“They didn’t want to leave because they were doing very well here, but they just don’t have the staff, so they are pulling out of the Northeast,” County Legislator Bobby Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh) who chairs the county’s Airport Committee, said.
SkyWest had been operating out of the airport since 2018, with 12 weekly round-trip flights on 50-passenger CRJ-200 twinjets to Dulles International Airport in Washington.
...
City of Plattsburgh councilors took a close look at options for a total re-design of Margaret Street in downtown.
C & S Companies and the city unveiled the results of a survey that sought public feedback on the upcoming Margaret Street reconstruction project during a Zoom meeting.
Almost 800 respondents answered the questionnaire, floating ideas that ranged from addressing the narrowness of the road between Court and Brinkerhoff streets to making the thoroughfare a pedestrian mall stretching from Broad to Cornelia streets.
Later in the year, the city opted to make improvements that include making Margaret Street one way from Court to Brinkerhoff.
FEBRUARY
Local leaders were pleased to see a loosening of border-crossing restrictions by the Canadian government, and were hoping for more.
“We are certainly glad to hear that Canada is making it easier for folks to cross the border for weekend trips and things like that, and hopefully there will be more changes as we get closer to summer,” Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
According to reports, Canada said that there would be some revisions to its current border crossing restrictions and COVID-19 testing requirements.
Americans crossing the border into Canada as of Feb. 28, and Canadians here longer than 72 hours, will be allowed to obtain a negative antigen test result within 24 hours of border arrival instead of the currently required PCR test, which takes longer for results and is generally more costly.
...
Saranac’s Hunter Church fulfilled his lifelong dream by competing in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, in the men’s bobsled competition.
His four-man bobsled team finished 10th and 13th to close out the games, and he said the experience made him understand what it truly meant to have the Olympic spirit.
Good Guys Convenience and Deli on Route 22 named a sandwich after Church, “The Hunter’s Run,” to support his efforts.
...
Several streets and areas in AuSable Forks were underwater after an ice jam formed in the Ausable River, forcing many people to evacuate their homes.
Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said the jam moved downstream from Jay early in the morning and caused several areas to flood.
“Some flooding in an area of AuSable Forks called Jersey, but the jam moved through and water levels have receded,” Day said.
“The ice jammed up again in the area of Dugway Road and Cassidy Road intersection, some water over the road there. No one is currently in jeopardy. Fire departments in AuSable are working to pump flooded basements.”
MARCH
The SUNY Board of Trustees appointed Dr. John Kowal the next Clinton Community College president.
Kowal, previously the college’s vice president for academic affairs, had served as administrator in charge since Ray DiPasquale’s departure in August 2021.
“I am truly honored to take on this role and eager to continue to work in collaboration with our board, campus leaders and staff, and our esteemed faculty to build on what we provide to generations of students — namely a good education and experience in a welcoming and supportive environment,” Kowal said.
...
The North Country Chamber of Commerce tapped a lass who traces her Irish roots back to County Mayo — God help us — as this year’s Irish Person of the Year during its 63rd St. Patrick’s Day breakfast Thursday morning.
Janet Duprey, who over 41 years in North Country politics served as Clinton County legislator and treasurer as well as state assemblywoman, received the honor while surrounded by several family members.
“I really am very humbled, very grateful for this and, you know, as the saying goes, ‘If you’re lucky enough to be Irish, you’re lucky enough,’” she told the crowd of 350 at West Side Ballroom.
APRIL
The case prosecutors called the “poster child” against parts of New York’s bail reform was largely resolved after the last defendant charged in the July 2021 murder of a Lyon Mountain woman accepted a plea deal to avoid a jury trial.
Nicole Cayea was the last holdout among the defendants prosecutors charged in the killing of Crisie Luebbers. Cayea, 42, had rejected plea offers by the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office as late as mid-March.
Cayea’s attorney, Peter Dumas, previously said his client preferred facing a jury that could potentially land her a life sentence without parole than to plead guilty, even as co-defendants Craig Foster, Nicole Harrigan and Ian Noone said they would testify against her at trial.
But Cayea changed course between her March hearing in county court and when jury selection in her trial was scheduled to begin.
Prosecutors were prepared for two to three days of jury selection followed by an expected two-week trial. Cayea instead accepted a deal that would combine pending drug indictments she faces with charges she was accused of in the murder indictment.
The deal, which included admitting to first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, netted Cayea a 35 years-to-life prison sentence.
...
The 2022-23 state budget will be good for the environment, good for the economy, good for education and good for the North Country said Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Hochul visited Plattsburgh to tout the highlights of the first budget she delivered since taking over as governor in August 2021.
...
Former Press-Republican Editor-in-Chief Jim Dynko died on April 27, 2022.
Dynko passed away at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh after a longtime battle with lung and heart issues. His family and loved ones were by his side. He was 74.
Dynko originally joined the P-R in November 1971 as a reporter. He covered police, Plattsburgh city government and several other news beats during his time as a reporter.
MAY
Airport representatives, along with county, state and local officials, officially welcomed Contour Airlines to Plattsburgh International Airport.
“Today is a proud day as we celebrate a smooth transition to Contour,” Airport Director Chris Kreig said.
“Since 2018, almost 90,000 passengers have taken advantage of the daily regional jet service offered at the airport; Contour Airlines recognized the potential in providing service to this ever-growing passenger list and I am grateful for their partnership. The Plattsburgh International Airport will continue to provide quality and reliable air service to our region and beyond.”
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) approved Clinton County’s submitted application to continue Alternate Essential Air Service (AES) and bring roundtrip flights from PBG to Philadelphia International Airport through Contour Airlines.
DOT will be providing almost $10 million in funding for AES to continue over a 27-month term from July 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2024.
...
Outside a county courtroom on May 26, family and friends of Crisie Luebbers, who was found dead at a Peru home last summer, consoled each other.
Moments before, they heard a judge condemn the convicted killer’s character before handing down his sentence — 36 years to life.
“You have a dead soul, sir,” Clinton County Court Judge William Favreau told Craig Foster, who sat silently before the judge, occasionally fidgeting in his seat.
Favreau said this case was a first for him. Although the county judge had presided over a number of murder cases in the past, he said he hadn’t seen one quite like this.
“Your depravity for human life is shocking,” the judge told Foster.
JUNE
Melissa Myers, 40, was found dead in her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. in the City of Plattsburgh by her sister, Renee Cator, around 4 a.m. on June 4.
According to testimony at a preliminary felony hearing in June, Cator said she saw her sister laying in a puddle of blood near the bathroom.
Police had said that Meyers was found with several stab wounds in her neck and chest area.
Vincent M. Abrams, the man charged with the murder of Myers, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him at arraignment in Clinton County Court.
...
News of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade spurred rapid responses among pro-abortion rights and anti-abortion rights factions in the region.
Both sides issued emotional statements supporting their beliefs and a rally celebrating the decision was quickly called in Plattsburgh.
Nancy Belzile, president of Champlain Valley Right to Life, organized a prayer rally outside of Planned Parenthood of the North Country’s Plattsburgh site on Brinkerhoff Street.
About a half dozen supporters representing Pro-Life Action League and 40 Days for Life stood on the verge outside of Planned Parenthood and read prayers and sang songs. They also held up signs touting anti-abortion messages.
Opponents of the decision stood on the steps of Planned Parenthood in counterprotest.
Two days later, hundreds of women, men and children filled Trinity Park in Downtown Plattsburgh to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling.
The crowd echoed the turnout two years ago when hundreds took to the streets in support of Black Lives matter after the death of George Floyd.
Protesters were given the opportunity to create their own signs on location with supplies provided by Planned Parenthood of the North Country New York. Amidst the crowd, large sheets with metaphors, plays on words or even drawings flashed the message of the protest.
...
Incumbent City of Plattsburgh Ward 4 Councilor Jennifer Tallon led challenger Hillary Trombley by just seven votes after polls closed in Tuesday’s Democratic Party primary election.
Tallon recorded 98 votes to Trombley’s 91 at the polls.
Final results eventually confirmed Tallon as the winner by just two votes.
...
Saranac Lake Village Police Chief Darin Perrotte identified the man who stabbed a person and was fatally shot by an SLPD officer on Wednesday as Joshua De’Miguel Kavota, 33, of Saranac Lake.
As reported by the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, Perrotte also identified Aaron Sharlow as the SLPD officer who shot Kavota after Kavota stabbed a man on Bloomingdale Avenue, and SLPD Officer Gabrielle Beebe as the officer whom Kavota “charged” at with a knife in the Stewart’s Shops parking lot.
Both Sharlow and Beebe were placed on administrative leave, Perrotte said, adding that was standard policy during the course of an investigation. Perrotte turned control of the investigation over to New York State Police and the state Attorney General’s Office “to ensure transparency.”
Both Sharlow and Beebe were later reinstated to work.
JULY
Michigan Month in the Town of Plattsburgh began with hopes of making the regional cuisine an even bigger star.
“Anybody that’s ever had a Michigan will attest that they find it delicious no matter how they take it, buried, unburied, so on and so forth. It’s a meat sauce, on a delicious dog, there’s lots of different ways to have it and every stand is perfect,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said at a news conference kicking off the second annual Michigan Month.
“Part of it is the adventure, part of it is the story and the lore and we want to encourage people to find out for themselves. Take my word for it, people should bite into it and find out for themselves.”
Michigan Month was unveiled last year in the town as a way to promote the popular food item that has been associated with Plattsburgh and the North Country region for about 70 years.
The month of July features a passport program where visitors can get a Michigan at the four restaurants in town known for serving the treat — Ronnie’s, Clare and Carl’s, McSweeney’s and Gus’s Red Hots.
...
Just before Sr. Debbie Blow, OP, co-founded the North Country Mission of Hope, she was diagnosed with cancer, and this year she stepped back as executive director with the cancer’s reemergence.
“There’s always a right time,” she said.
“There’s no perfect time sometimes. After lot of prayer and discernment, speaking with my spiritual advisors, and some of my congregation friends, and Sister Stephanie (Frenette, also a Dominican Sister of Hope), I have a very, very full plate.
“Most recently, and this is probably the piece that really sealed the deal in that sense, is that about two months ago, I was diagnosed with cancer again, and it was the second time.”
...
City of Plattsburgh councilors unanimously agreed to give the police union a new contract.
“I’m very happy that the police department will have a new contract. I know it is long overdue and badly needed,” Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) said at the time.
The deal runs through 2025, and covers years back to 2016.
It includes a 1.5% retroactive payroll increase for active, retired, or disabled employees for years 2017-2021. The contract also includes a provision for payroll increases of 1.5% for years 2022 to 2025.
To improve workforce competition and retention, the contract increases base pay for first year employees as well as modest increases for employees who serve long term.
The city will owe PD employees upwards of $1.17 million in retroactive pay and benefits covering the five years of missed increases due to the contract being out of date.
...
Facing challenges in retaining staff and resources at the Clinton County Nursing Home, county legislators have decided to sell the facility.
While the Clinton County Legislature agreed to begin the selling process, Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said the conversation has been ongoing for some time now.
“This current legislature has been talking about this for months, but this has been a problem for years,” Henry said.
“It is not a financial decision. This is a decision based on ensuring that that facility can be fully utilized and fully staffed to ensure that residents are well taken care of and that staff is supported.”
The Nursing Home has the capacity to serve 80 residents, but there are now only 52 living there. The number of residents has been limited, because the county has not been able to fill more than 50 vacant full and part-time positions to provide care.
“Over time, it has become clear that despite the county’s best efforts, the Nursing Home has not been able to generate enough revenue to provide the resources the staff requires to provide the necessary high-quality care to the residents of the facility that they deserve,” the county said.
...
State Police said the person who was a victim of a homicide in the Town of Plattsburgh was Monique R. Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh.
Police said they received a call for a report of a deceased individual inside a vehicle in a parking lot off Plaza Boulevard.
State Police obtained a warrant for the man they believe killed Monique R. Yanulavich on July 14 in the Town of Plattsburgh.
Police said they have determined that Larry M. Hicks Jr., 47, of Tabor City, N.C., is responsible for the murder of Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh.
An arrest warrant for second-degree murder was issued.
Based on evidence, State Police said they had determined that Hicks fled New York state, traveling to North Carolina on a 2015 Honda Goldwing Motorcycle.
On July 15, he was caught on a surveillance camera in South Carolina, and was last seen on July 21, boarding a bus in Corpus Christi, Texas destined for Brownsville, Texas.
Hicks is a white male, 6’7” in height, weighs 300 pounds and has black and gray hair and blue eyes, police said.
...
A Tupper Lake woman was arrested and charged with her mother’s murder.
As reported by the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, was charged with second-degree murder with intent, a felony, for allegedly killing Melissa A. Guiswhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, New York State Police said.
AUGUST
Local residents once again, asked the city to lift its ban on chickens.
In 2011, there was a strong push for chickens to be allowed in the city, but the idea fizzled, and the longtime ban has remained in place. Now, Abby Meuser-Herr, a Ward 4 resident, has become the latest person to advocate for chickens.
At the South Acres Parks Come Alive! event Thursday, Meuser-Herr, with her family by her side, had a petition available at her table for city residents to sign and show support for “common sense” chicken legislation.
Those who visited her table were encouraged to scan a QR code listed under the resident’s respective council member, and send the pre-written email asking them to support the legislation.
A demonstration coop was also set up as an example of what a backyard coop might look like if the legislation passes.
The city did agree to allow people to have chickens later in the year.
...
Matt Castelli convincingly defeated Whitehall resident Matt Putorti in the Democratic primary to earn the right to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik in the fall.
Putorti conceded the race about 10:30 p.m. on primary night.
Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism expert who had served in Afghanistan, had 81% of the vote with about two-thirds of the districts reporting as of 11 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
The state has waved the white flag and will allow Battle of Plattsburgh reenactors to use their period muskets in celebration events.
“We’ve had two days of frustration, but we are very happy that this is now out of the way,” Tom Donahue, president of the 1814 Comemoration Inc., said.
Donahue, along with P.J. Miller, chairman of the reenactors, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and others held a news conference at City Hall asking for the state to reconsider its position.
The state had warned that the newly enacted gun control measures in the state would prohibit the reenactors from using their antique firearms in sensitive places like museums and other public places.
While antique muskets were not to be allowed, the state said firing cannons was OK.
Worried about possibly getting arrested and charged with a felony, several reenactors from out of town said they would not participate in Battle of Plattsburgh events. Organizers had planned to scrap the battle reenactments from the program because of the snag.
...
The I-87 twin bridges over the Saranac River will now be known as the “Trooper Brian S. Falb Memorial Bridges.”
The bridges are named in honor of New York State Police Trooper Falb, who passed away from cancer in 2017.
Falb had served at Ground Zero in New York City following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
...
North Country officials are hoping that Canada’s decision to eliminate most COVID-19 restrictions for border crossings will help bring travel levels back to normal.
“This is great news and we are very happy to hear this,” Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
“Winter is coming and many Canadians will be coming down here to use our airport, our hotels and our restaurants. We certainly do expect travel to increase.”
According to North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, Canada agreed to eliminate its remaining pandemic-related restrictions at the land border on Sept. 30.
OCTOBER
Among the passengers of the Oct. 1 North Country Honor Flights were the Blair Brothers of the Saranac/Cadyville area.
All veterans, the brothers held portraits of their four late brothers, who were also in the service, as part of the Honor Flight send-off ceremony.
A ceremony honoring all eight brothers and their families was later held at Veterans Park at the Oval.
...
The Press-Republican was honored with four awards at the 2022 Journalists Association of New York awards banquet in Saratoga Springs.
The newspaper was recognized for excellence in public service reporting, graphic design, spot news coverage and arts reporting.
...
Longtime Press-Republican stalwart Lamiaa Aly was promoted to publisher of the newspaper.
Aly, 46, rose to the position of publisher after serving as general manager for the past 15 months.
“Lamiaa has worked tirelessly to assure the continued success of the Press-Republican,” John Celestino, regional executive and regional publisher for CNHI Inc. and previous publisher of the P-R, said.
“She is a motivator and a mentor who only sees the positive in people. She has risen through the ranks over the years and she has gained remarkable institutional knowledge. Our employees and our community are fortunate to have Lamiaa champion our future.”
...
Lab results have confirmed that the city’s persistent discolored water situation poses no health risks to the public.
According to a City of Plattsburgh news release Oct. 17, dangerous metals like cyanide, antimony, arsenic, beryllium, cadmium, chromium, selenium, silver and thallium, which can all cause health problems if consumed at a high level, were not detected in the samples of discolored water that were sent out to the lab.
“Those are things that, if you’re picking up high levels of, you start to worry,” City of Plattsburgh Environmental Manager Jonathan Ruff said.
“But we’re not seeing that, and we never have.”
After initially believing that manganese, one of the metals that was detected in the lab results of a discolored City of Plattsburgh water sample, didn’t pose any health concerns to the public, city Environmental Manager Jonathan Ruff said that it could at certain levels of consumption.
“There were some exceptions to the rule that I wasn’t aware of,” Ruff said. “The health department did confirm that there is this advisory for infants younger than six months if the (manganese) level is over 0.30 mg/L (milligrams per liter) and the water is being used to make baby formula for 10 days or more.”
“I’ve never heard of that in 35 years.”
NOVEMBER
In a rematch after a close summer primary, incumbent Jennifer Tallon stayed ahead of challenger Hillary Trombley in the race for City Common Council Ward 4.
Initial results showed Tallon with a lead of 618 votes to 479 votes over Trombley.
Facing each other in a June Democratic primary, Tallon had narrowly defeated Trombley 99 to 97. Tallon won her seat in 2020, defeating challenger Ethel Facteau after the resignation of former councilor Paul DeDominicas.
...
Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik easily was re-elected to a fifth term over Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, according to unofficial returns on Election Night.
As reported by the Glens Falls Post Star, with over 90% of the precincts reporting, Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, had about 59% of the vote compared with just under 40% for Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism operative who lives in Glens Falls.
...
In the race that likely drew the most attention in Clinton County this year, former sheriff’s deputy Chelsea Warick got 2,735 write-in votes in the race for county sheriff, and Scott Decker, another write-in candidate for sheriff, got 974 votes.
But neither total was any match for incumbent David Favro, a Democrat, who tallied 16,861 votes to win a fifth four-year term. Favro, himself, got 259 write-in votes.
Clinton County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Mary Dyer said the nearly 4,000 write-in votes in the sheriff’s race most likely is the highest total of write-in votes the county has ever seen.
...
At a college council meeting, SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi reiterated that the institution’s financial future will depend upon student enrollment, retention and state funding increasing in the coming years.
“Our strategic plan is unambiguous,” Enyedi told the college council.
“It’s absolutely clear as to what success and what, essentially, the keys to our success are going to be.”
But some are not convinced the plan is as solid as it could be.
Enyedi’s remarks came on the heels of a United University Professions (UUP) press conference that revealed SUNY Plattsburgh was one of three North Country schools facing a budget deficit in the millions of dollars for the current fiscal year, while also advocating for more state support in funding SUNY campuses across the state.
UUP had said SUNY Plattsburgh’s projected budget deficit was $7.8 million for the current fiscal year, but Heather Haskins, executive director of Strategic Communications and Marketing at the college, refuted that exact amount.
...
“I’m sure Plattsburgh has changed a lot, everything except the Monopole.”
That was Monopole owner Corey Rosoff’s recollection of a quote from actor David Annable, of “Brothers and Sisters” fame, during a 2009 SUNY Plattsburgh commencement speech after Annable returned to complete a degree he had put on hold for Hollywood.
The quote encapsulates the enduring history of the Downtown Plattsburgh bar, which marked its 125th anniversary of operation on Nov. 25, 2022.
DECEMBER
A man pleaded guilty in Pitt County (N.C.) Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his live-in girlfriend, former North Country resident Ariana Hagen.
But messages to prosecutors from family and friends said they believe the defendant deserved a life sentence.
Joshua K. Kreger, 26, of Greenville, N.C., faces a minimum sentence of 64 months in prison for the Aug. 15, 2021, death of his girlfriend, Hagen, 24, according to court documents.
As reported by the Daily Reflector, Hagen’s body was found at 624 Legacy Court before 11 a.m. by first responders who called Greenville police for assistance. Hagen was pronounced dead at the scene. A death certificate listed the cause of her death as asphyxia via manual strangulation.
The Greenville Police Department on Aug. 27 reported that Kreger had been arrested and charged with an open count of murder.
...
The Crete Memorial Civic Center, the building that once hosted the likes of Johnny Cash, Lawrence Taylor and Donald Trump, will be demolished.
At its Dec. 15 Common Council meeting, the City of Plattsburgh voted in favor of tearing down the 50-year-old building — which has been the home to many athletics programs and various other events over that span of time — after several months of speculation and rumors that demolition would indeed happen.
Two resolutions were passed to make it official: awarding of the lowest responsible bid for the Crete demolition, which was previously reported to be $384,414; and the authorization to demolish the Crete.
Both resolutions had resulted in a 3-3 tie on the Council.
As expected, Councilors Michael Kelly (D-Ward 2), Jaime Canales (Ward 1) and Caitlin Bopp (D-Ward 5) all voted in favor of the resolutions, while Councilors Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) and Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) all voted against them.
Mayor Rosenquest broke both ties by voting in favor of the resolutions, which allowed them to pass.
...
A portion of the Plattsburgh Housing Authority has been dedicated to local businessman Jack Fisher, who was always willing to help kids and their families.
“Whether it was helping an individual or family directly, or maybe providing employment opportunities to folks in the community or the number of a wide variety of local fundraisers to participate in ... he was always trying to make the community a better place,” Plattsburgh Housing Authority Director Mark Hamilton said at an event honoring Fisher.
A section of 150 units of PHA will now be known as Jack Fisher Park. It will include the Ted K Center, a place where hundreds of children have played and learned over the years.
Also, the Jack Fisher Endowment Fund has been established by Fisher’s wife, Germaine, and his sister, Connie Fisher, with inspiration and guidance from longtime friend Shirley O’Connell.
...
Upgrading and maintaining the local parks will be a top priority for the City of Plattsburgh in the new year.
At the Dec. 15 Common Council meeting, the city passed two parks resolutions: one to authorize a $1 million bond issuance to pay for citywide park upgrades and another to authorize a revision to the original Parks Renewal Project that was approved by the council in May.
The Parks Renewal Project was originally funded through a $1.5 million advance from the city’s general fund, only to later be repaid through the now-passed $1 million bond, which needed to go through a series of approvals before it was finally authorized at the last council meeting — and $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The approved revision to the Parks Renewal Project consisted of allocating an additional $1 million in funding from ARPA to put toward the city’s major parks — Melissa Penfield Park, Peter S. Blumette Park, South Acres Park, South Platt Street (Fox Hill) Park and US Oval Park — in 2023.
In total, the city’s parks will get $2.6 million in funding.
...
In celebration of long-time public servant Joe Musso’s retirement, the Clinton County Legislature dedicated a resolution just to him.
Musso had officially retired on Oct. 31, after 33 years of service with the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) Inc. At the time of his retirement, Musso was the president of CSEA Local 884 (the employees union), which he helped charter in 2000.
...
Snowmobile activity has commenced along the Adirondack Rail Trail section between Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, where construction has been taking place, as reported by the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.
In the state lands report during the Dec. 15 Adirondack Park Agency meeting, Deputy Director for Planning Megan Phillips announced that the section would be opened by Dec. 19 for snowmobiles and other winter recreational activities.
“Those include cross-country skiing, fat bikes and snowshoeing,” she said.
