PLATTSBURGH — The 1st Annual Aging in the North Country Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 25, at the West Side Ballroom in Plattsburgh.
The free event features more than 40 local businesses and organizations sharing their expertise and resources that are available to residents as they age.
The W Group ‘s Victoria McDougal has covered this area for approximately six years in terms of marketing and working with senior healthcare.
“With COVID we noticed, unfortunately, there was a decline in the amount of public outreach that people could do and information,” McDougal, an external case manager for Valhaven Home for Adults, said.
“A lot of assisted livings when they do something for the community, it is posted in their building and the primary focus is their building.”
McDougal reached out to her friend, Leslie Ranger, a financial advisor at Edward Jones in Plattsburgh.
“She had a lot of seniors coming in with questions about aging in the North Country, and when they should reach out and what they should do,” she said.
“We spoke and decided that we wanted to find a neutral location to hold this to get information, not just about necessarily senior care, but all the walks of aging within the North Country.”
The West Side Ballroom is located at 253 New York Rd. in Plattsburgh.
On May 25, information sessions include:
9:30 a.m. — What’s the Difference Between Medicare and Medicaid? with Jim Johnson
10:15 a.m. — Standing Guard: Protect What You Have Worked For with Leslie Ranger, financial advisor, and Andrew Manor, CPA
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Your Questions Answered with a professional panel: Amy Gehrig, New York State Long-term Care Ombudsman Coordinator for Clinton, Essex, Franklin counties; Michelle Fowler, real estate salesperson Re/MAX North Country; Rich Rothstein, CEO, Keene Valley Neighborhood Services; Trevor Rabideau, owner and licensed funeral director, R.W. Walker Funeral Home; Heather Deare West, Esq., director of Civil Legal Services, Rural Law Center of New York; and Leslie Ranger, financial advisor, Edward Jones.
1:15 p.m. — Are Your Affairs in Order? with Heather Deare West, Esq.
“We made for sure it was free to all vendors that way all non-for-profits could be there to give out crucial information that they may not have been able to,” McDougal said.
Expo activities include music, free giveaways and door prizes.
“I wanted to give the seniors in our area the opportunity to learn and understand what options are available to them within our area, the correct processes, so that way they’re most successful with aging in their golden years in a place where they are comfortable and happy,” McDougal said.
