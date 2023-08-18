REDFORD — Sunday, Aug. 20 marks the 168th Annual Redford Picnic on the grounds of the Church of the Assumption Parish Center located at 168 Church St. in Redford.
“It began as the opening of the church back in 1855,” the Rev. Michael Jablonski, pastor of the church and St. Joseph’s in Dannemora, said.
“That’s how the festival began with the opening of the church. The Bishop comes when the church is built, and then he blesses the altar and the church and that’s how the Redford Picnic started actually.”
The Redford Picnic began under the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany.
It has for decades served as the traditional unofficial “end of summer” weekend as fall and the beginning of school is just around the corner.
“1872 is when the Diocese of Ogdensburg was established,” Jablonksi said.
“Bishop Wadhams came then. The parish was established because the priests were ministering to the French immigrants that were here logging and farming in this community that settled down here from Canada.”
On Sunday, events will start at 11:30 a.m.
Ham and Roast Beef Dinners will be served in the Parish Center Gym.
There will be a variety of games for people of all ages such as Skilo, Pie Wheel, Fancy Booth, Craft Fair and a beloved main attraction.
“We have one of the oldest merry-go-rounds in the country that we run every year,” Jablonski said.
“We start running it Saturday evening. We have ice cream. We get it going and families can ride on Saturday evening after the 4 o’clock Mass. It’s been inspected. It’s all running.”
Musical entertainment will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event will end with the drawing of a Cash Raffle Winners, including the $5,000 first prize at 6:15 p.m. One need not be present to win.
This event is open to all families, with free admission to the grounds and plenty of free parking.
The annual event attracts parishioners, locals and people from all over the North Country.
“People have families here that live away come back to it, that moved away for work or whatever,” Jablonski said.
“We have those that have roots here. Then we have vacationers from different parts of the state that maybe have camps. They come. It’s a mix of people from all over. I have the church open, so that people can light a candle and look at the church.”
The Fry Booth, serving hamburgers, Michigans, hot dogs, fries is near the Merry-go-round Booth.
A popular game of chance is the Pie Wheel.
“It’s 50 cents, and they turn a wheel to see if you can win pies,” he said.
“We make some in the parish, and we go all the way until the pies are gone. The proceeds go to the parish just like all the other games. It’s the largest fundraiser for the parish.”
