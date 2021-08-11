166th Annual Redford Picnic set for Sunday

REDFORD — The 166th Annual Redford Picnic is a definite Sunday.
“It’s an annual tradition for the town especially for the parish, because the parish was erected on the Feast of the Assumption in 1855,” the Rev. Michael Jablonski said.
“This has been a long tradition for many. many years.”
The highly anticipated summer event, the church’s only fundraiser, will be held on the grounds of Church of the Assumption Parish Center located at 168 Church St. in Redford.
“The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the close of the 10:30 Mass in celebrating the Feast, with the Catholic faith, the Assumption of the Blessed Mother to heaven and the erection of this parish,” Jablonski said.
Ham and roast beef dinners will be served in the Parish Center Gym.
People of all ages can participate in a variety of games – Skilo, Pie Wheel, Fancy Booth, Craft Fair.
“We have booths with games, food from cotton candy to Michigans and all that stuff,” Jablonski said.
“It’s just a wonderful time people participating.”
Attendees can also take a spin or two on one of the oldest merry-go-rounds in North America.
Musical entertainment will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The event concludes with the drawing of Cash Raffle winners, including the $5,000 first prize at 6:15 p.m.
One need not be present to win.
Last year, the COVID-19 Pandemic sidelined the 165th annual Redford Picnic.
It was the only other cancellation besides a 20th century wartime pause and a missed year in the 1880s.
“A lot of the activities are outside,” Jablonski said.
“We have measures around for our activities, those who have shots, no shots, and masks. We are following the rules and the norms.”
This event is open to all with free admission to the grounds and free parking.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.