KEENE VALLEY – Gallerist Martha Corscaden's “Salon Style Show” highlights 150 works by 14 artists at the Art Barn in Keene Valley.
Her new artists are: Eliza Twichell (rock and river paintings); Elsa Dixon (landscape collages); Annoel Krider (mixed media paintings); Holly Friesen (Canadian visual artist); Dennon Walantus (plein air paintings); and Lynda Mussen (classic landscapes with an unusual palette.).
Also exhibiting are Art Barn regulars: Anne Diggory, Michael Gaudreau, Stephanie DeManuelle, Kate Gaudreau, Monica Bradbury and Garrett Jewett.
ELSA DIXON
Elsa Dixon summers in Keene, and knew Corscaden's late artist/sister Vry Roussin.
“She was a friend of the family,” Dixon said.
“I had always known her and been a great admirer of her work. Over the years, I would go to the Barn and see the really beautiful work that Martha, the shows that she's been doing there.
"So imagine what an honor for me when I was asked to be part of the show this year.
"The barn, for me, has been an embodiment of the wonderful tradition of art in Keene Valley all my life. I'm so honored to be with the other artists that are showing their such beautiful work and artists I admire so much."
Dixon is a collagist and mixed media artist who works primarily with painted paper, found materials, and recycled magazine pages.
In her artist statement, she writes:
“The first time I put an X-acto blade into paper was a life-changing experience for me. Although I have tried my whole life —through drawings, paintings, and woodcuts — to capture the distinctive beauty of the Adirondack Mountains, I feel that I never fully succeeded until I started making cut and torn paper collages of the landscape. Mixed media and paper craft have allowed me to capture not just the physical beauty of the Adirondacks, but also the unique essence of the mountains in a way that I previously could not when limiting myself to traditional methods such as paint on canvas."
Recently, Dixon started doing magazine paper collage, particularly old issues of Adirondack Life.
“I'm very fascinated by paper and printing and incorporating that into mixed media pieces,” she said.
“My background was at a literary magazine back in the day when they were printed on paper. I was dealing with the printer all the time and graphics and a just a love of paper and so I think that's why I like mixed media so much.”
Dixon brings something different to the gallery wall.
Her works in the show are “Three Birches,” “The Tree Behind Holt House,” and “The Corscaden Bridge.”
Dixon uses a special collage board, which she purchased at Dick Blick.
“I just very recently started playing with a wooden birch panel,” she said.
“That's not in this show yet. I like the idea and I'm using birch bark. The lovely thing about mixed media is that you can get away with so much.”
Dixon finds canvas a bit tricky.
“It's rough, and it's hard to get really smooth, especially like magazine paper that is glossy,” she said.
Experiments are underway with paper made in Thailand and embedded with leaves.
Her dream is to make paper.
“Especially, I feel like in the digital age, we're really moving away from paper,” she said.
“I just love the tactile quality of working with that. In some ways it's becoming sort of an old-fashioned medium. The world online can get so frantic.
“I feel it's so restful and cooling to be able to sit and look at a beautiful image. I don't think I've accomplished that yet, but I aspire to that. Really being able to bring a moment of calm to somebody's life in such a frantic and frightening world right now.”
ELIZA TWICHELL
Roussin was also a friend of Eliza Twichell's, and she had shown at the Art Barn before taking a break from painting and making automata.
“I've always been someone who is happiest when making things or tinkering in some way,” Twichell said.
“I love problem solving. I've always been an abstract painter. I started making automata, which are mechanical boxes.
“They are little animated scenes and you turn a crank and people move or dogs move, things happened. I've always thought of myself as a maker of things.”
Twichell earned a BFA at Mills College and MFA at Pratt Institute.
“I had a print shop in New York and did limited edition prints with my then-husband a long time ago, but I was more interested in doing my own work than printing other people's,” she said.
Her family has been coming here for generations.
“My great-grandfather was a minister who came up and used to preach there,” she said.
“My grandparents had a house. My dad was a teacher, so we had summers free. So as soon as school was out, we were up in the Adirondacks. We would be up there two, three months.
For some people, it's too wild and woolly, but I just love it up there.”
Twichell grew up in New Haven, Conn., and now lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Her works in the show are from her series of rocks and water.
“When I first started painting these, as I said I've always been an abstract painter, I felt, well, I would love to get back into painting,” Twichell said.
“I'd been doing more sculptural stuff. I thought let's keep it fun.”
In a Santa Fe show, she saw works by a woman who did images on saints on dog or cat food lids.
“I started doing landscapes on cat food can lids, just really quick little sketches,” Twichell said.
“I graduated to painting on wooden panels. I prefer wood to canvas. I'm not so interested in the big views in the Adirondacks. I'm much more interested in how sun and rocks look underwater.”
DENNON WALANTUS
Dennon Walantus emerged a month ago from the middle of the Adirondacks to the shores of Lake Champlain in Plattsburgh.
He earned a BFA in 2019 from SUNY Plattsburgh.
“Right after graduation, I got accepted to an artist residency in Newcomb,” Walantus said.
“So that was at the Adirondack Interpretive Center. They provided housing for me, and I was just there to create a body of work and teach people about plein air painting.”
Walantus lugged his easel and painting supplies to the trail.
“And people could come by and ask me about painting, ask me about my process, what I do, what inspires me,” he said.
“The past year for me has just been pretty much getting thrown into the world as a working artist. So, I've just been trying to find my way ever since graduation.”
His 14 works in the show are from his Adirondack sojourn.
He has 14 plein air paintings in the show.
“I have a studio space right at home,” Walantus said.
“I have my big easel set up where I work on big paintings. If it's a nice day, I will pack up all my stuff and go to Point Au Roche or take a trip toward Saranac, out in the mountains. It's the same process I did out in Newcomb pretty much. There's a new material to paint from Plattsburgh because I really like painting Lake Champlain again.”
