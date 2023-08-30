The NYS Chapter of the Forest Fire Lookout Association has announced the 10th Annual Lighting of the Fire Tower Event on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m.
If it rains, the event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m.
The event is done annually to honor the men and women who worked in the historic fire towers: protecting homes, businesses, communities and surrounding forests.
The plan is to place a light in fire towers around the state from 9 p.m. to 9:30pm. People are invited to go to locations around the community (listed on the website: www.nysffla.org) where they can look up, see the light on the horizon and remember that there was a fire tower there watching over them.
The association thanks Doug Hamilton for this wonderful idea to honor the past and hopes to have a light shine in the cab of many towers across New York this year. Last year, 33 towers were lit up through the help of many volunteers.
As this is the 10th anniversary of this special event, it’s being asked that all illuminators also read aloud the names of those who served in the towers.
The Poke-O-Moonshine fire tower, which will be lit from 9 p.m. to 9:30 pm, was in use from 1912 through 1988 and had many people frequent it over the years during the fire season (some for many seasons, some for parts of the season)
Those people are:
• Emmett Fuller — 1912
• Harvey P. Mussen — 1913 to 1918
• Frank Mussen — 1915
• Earl Conger — 1918 to 1925
• John B. Mussen — 1926
• Andrew Hoag — 1927
• Henry Thompson — 1928
• Wallace H. Finney — 1929 to 1935
• Russell Smith — 1935 to 1952
• George A. Stranhan — 1952
• George DeLorme — 1953 to 1954
• James L. Hammond — 1955 to 1956
• Robert E. Baldwin — 1957
• John E. Singleton — 1957
• Wilfred P. Duclos — 1957
• Joseph H. Test — 1958
• Harold Benedict — 1959
• John Daniel Mussen — 1959 to 1964
•• George A. Stranhan — 1964 to 1966
• Harvey R. LaMere — 1967 to 1987
• Kathy Blaise — 1988
Those who have any questions, reach out to lauriejrankin@gmail.com. Additional information can be found at the website: www.nysffla.org.
