PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County’s foreclosure day is set for April 27.
Owners of properties in the county that are headed for foreclosure now have until that date to pay their back taxes, County Treasurer Kimberly Davis told the legislature Wednesday.
After that, if the back taxes are not paid, the property will officially head to the foreclosure auction on June 7 at 10 a.m. in the West Side Ballroom.
“As usual, we always tell people please don’t bid if they don’t know what they’re doing,” Davis said at the county’s last finance meeting.
“There is a bidder seminar that Monday night before the auction, so that would be June 5. We advise people to go there and learn about the process and the myths very much associated with this.”
Davis said the back taxes have to be paid to her office by 5 p.m. on April 27 — postmark does not count — with guaranteed funds from a check, credit card or cash.
Compared to last year, Davis said there are fewer properties currently headed for foreclosure.
“Last year at this time, we were at 114 properties, that was: 66 residences, 41 vacant parcels and seven businesses,” she said.
“Today, we are at 100 even, same 66 number of residences, 33 vacant (parcels) and one commercial business.”
Those numbers, though, will most likely decrease some as foreclosure day inches closer.
For example, last year, by the time of the auction, the 114 delinquent properties were down to 79.
“I’m gonna guess that we will end up between 40, 50, 55 (properties) this year,” Davis said.
The treasurer said over the last several days specifically, as more property owners were made aware of their delinquency, the number of properties had already seen a drop.
“So people are coming in and redeeming, which is great,” she said.
“We’re in the final stretch.”
Davis said as soon as the (yellow) signs go up, that’s when her office receives a lot of calls.
“People are calling more this year,” she said.
“We take notes on anyone who’s in foreclosure and it is still amazing to me that, occasionally, we’ll have someone that, you know, as I continually try to remind myself about every property, we’ve heard nothing from in two and a half years even though we’ve sent all the documents. But this year, we have had a lot of good conversations and like I said, people are coming in every day, so that’s what we want.”
