ALBANY — New York State’s 22-member Climate Action Council, established under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, will hold a virtual public hearing on May 7 to continue its work on a Statewide Scoping Plan to guide the State toward its nation-leading climate goals.
The Council released the Draft Scoping Plan on Dec. 30, 2021, and is accepting public comments on the draft through June 10, 2022. The Climate Action Council is holding a total of 11 public hearings with nine in-person hearings and two virtual hearings.
All persons, organizations, corporations, and government agencies are encouraged to attend the public hearings and to submit oral or written comments.
Individuals attending virtual hearings and providing comments will be given two minutes to speak.
To ensure an organized public hearing, the deadline to pre-register is Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. After this time, registration will be closed.
Please note: Pre-registration may close earlier if the maximum number of speakers is reached before 10 a.m. on May 6.
Pre-registration is encouraged but not required for the virtual hearing. Priority in speaking will be given to those who pre-register. Individuals can pre-register here. The deadline to pre-register is Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Those who have pre-registered will be contacted via email prior to the hearing indicating their order of speaking. Speakers will be instructed by the hearing facilitator when they will be unmuted to speak.
If the maximum number of speakers is not reached and time allows, individuals who did not pre-register to speak may be given the opportunity to sign up to speak during the hearing via the WebEx chat feature or via email. Those signing up during the hearing will be added to the speaking list after pre-registered speakers are finished giving comments.
Information for Virtual Hearing Attendees:
The virtual hearings will be professionally recorded, and transcribed as part of the official record and posted on the Climate Act website.
Members of the public who want to provide oral comment must join the virtual hearing. Equal weight will be given to oral and written statements. American sign language and language interpretive services shall be made available upon written request at no charge, if these needs are identified in the pre-registration form. Any additional information will be made available prior to each event.
Written comments can be submitted via the online public comment form, via email to scopingplan@nyserda.ny.gov, or via U.S. Mail to Attention: Draft Scoping Plan Comments, NYSERDA, 17 Columbia Circle, Albany, NY 12203-6399.
For more information about public hearings or meetings of the New York State Climate Action Council, please visit climate.ny.gov/CAC-Meetings-and-Materials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.