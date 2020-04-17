ALBANY — A majority of New York business leaders say the state’s response to the public health crisis triggered by COVID-19 is a top priority, though about a third want businesses to reopen by May 1, a survey sponsored by the Business Council of New York determined.
“The general consensus is the measures (imposed by the state) were needed and we needed to put public health first,” said Heather Briccetti, the president and chief executive office of the Business Council.
SPLIT OVER RECOVERY
The survey, conducted by the Siena College Research Institute, found that 35 percent of business leaders who responded believe their business operations will recover within six months while another 35 percent predicted they won’t experience a recovery until next year.
The executives were divided over whether they think the state government will be effective in addressing the economic crisis, with 46% voicing confidence in Albany’s ability to help the situation. But 50% questioned whether the state will be effective with steps businesses need to weather the financial storm.
‘BUSINESSES
ARE HURTING’
Since the state moved to close “nonessential” businesses last month, 40% of the executives said they have had to lay off workers, while 49% reported they have had to borrow to meet ongoing expenses.
Briccetti said many of the findings were expected following the abrupt impact to the economy.
“Businesses are hurting, especially smaller businesses and those in sectors whose operations have been most impacted by the reasonable state-imposed restrictions,” she said. “Perhaps the most encouraging result showed employers expect their own companies and their industry sectors to recovery by early 2021.”
‘NEED EVERY LIFELINE’
The survey, drawing participation from more than 300 business leaders and taken from April 3 through 14, found that many were familiar with the new and expanded Small Business Administration’s loan provisions and the agency’s Paycheck Protection Program.
However, what had been a $349 billion program ran out of money Thursday morning. President Donald Trump signaled later in the day that negotiations were ongoing to revive the program.
Briccetti called the program “crucial to protecting jobs in this state,” noting businesses “need every lifeline they can get right now.”
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.