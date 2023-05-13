CHAZY — Miner Institute unveils 10 newly re-designed panels installed on the Wayside Walk garden path.
The panels pay homage to William and Alice Miner and showcase life on Heart’s Delight Farm in the early 1900s.
The project was funded, in part, by a grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership and administered through the Lake Champlain Basin program.
“The newly redesigned Wayside Walk panels will enhance visitors’ experience with updated historical images and text that tell the story of William and Alice Miner and their beloved Heart’s Delight Farm. Visitors may also view the panels on the Miner Archives website,” Amy Bedard, project leader and librarian/archivist, said.
Visitors to the Heart’s Delight Farm Heritage Exhibit can meander through a short paved walkway and view the panels that line it.
The exhibit is weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through the end of October, but the Wayside Walk is open to visitors during daylight hours from May through October.
About Miner Institute
The William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute is the present-day manifestation of the philosophy and principles once embodied by William Miner on Heart’s Delight Farm.
Since its creation in 1951, the principal function has been, and continues to be, the economic improvement of agricultural operations through research, education, and demonstration.
Miner Institute conducts integrated, cutting-edge education, research, and demonstration programs that optimize the biological and economic relationships among forage-crop production, dairy and equine management, and environmental stewardship.
For more information about Miner Institute visit whminer.org.
