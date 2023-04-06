CANTON — Dr. Kathryn Morris, President of St. Lawrence University, has been appointed as Council Co-Chair of the North Country Regional Economic Development Council (NCREDC).
Morris will work alongside James McKenna, CEO of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, who serves as the Council’s business co-chair.
“The Regional Economic Development Councils engage community stakeholders in the economic development process to support the State’s efforts to create jobs and catalyze new regional investments. I congratulate President Morris on her appointment as the new North Country Co-Chair and look forward to working together to create many new economic opportunities throughout the North Country.” Hope Knight, ESD President, CEO and Commissioner, said.
Kate Morris became the 19th President of St. Lawrence University, a nationally ranked liberal arts college in Canton, NY, in July of 2021.
She joined the St. Lawrence community after 24 years at Butler University, where she most recently served for over nine years as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Morris earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from Gettysburg College and completed her master’s and doctoral degrees in social psychology at the University of Texas at Austin.
Since 2015, she has served on the Board of Trustees at Gettysburg College.
“I am honored to work with Commissioner Knight, Co-Chair McKenna, Council members and staff to support economic development in the North Country. I am pleased to represent St. Lawrence University and the other colleges in the North Country as we work together with businesses and non-profit organizations to foster economic development in the region.” Kathryn Morris, NCREDC Co-Chair and St. Lawrence University President, said.
According to their website, The Regional Economic Development Council initiative (REDC) is a key component of New York State’s transformative approach to State investment and economic development. The Councils are public-private partnerships made up of local experts and stakeholders from business, academia, local government, and non-governmental organizations.
“The NCREDC plays an integral role in local economic development throughout the region and I am honored to serve as a co-chair alongside Dr. Morris. The method of bringing experts from industry, academia and nonprofits together for the better of the region has allowed us to successfully develop strategic plans that have helped to fuel regional innovation and make the North Country a great place to live, work and visit. I look forward to building on the successes of the Council and working with Dr. Morris to continue our successes and make the North Country a better place, now and in the future.” James McKenna, NCREDC Co-Chair and ROOST CEO, said.
