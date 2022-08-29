PORT HENRY — The Town of Moriah has acquired the old Port Henry High School property and is turning it into a public sports park.
When the town got the property, it was a crater filled with rubble, remnants of school bleachers and a walled-in playing field.
ATHLETIC FIELDS
But that’s all changed, Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said.
“This will be really nice,” he said. “There will be athletic fields and a basketball court.”
The property at College and Church streets had been vacant since the old high school was destroyed in a fire and razed in 2004. The previous owner, Neptune Issue Inc. of New Jersey, stopped paying the taxes on it and Essex County took possession and turned it over to the town.
EYEING 2023 OPENING
Moriah Highway Superintendent Jamie Wilson and his crew have been grading the property and removing the debris left over from the high school demolition.
The concrete wall on one side had to be shored up because it was caving in, he said.
Wilson said the new park will include two ballfields and a 50x90-foot basketball court. The basketball court will be paved soon, he said, and the athletic fields seeded, but the facility probably won’t open until 2023.
ASSET TO COMMUNITY
“It’s going to be good,” he said. “It will be a great asset to the community.”
He said Little League teams can use the ballfields. The ones at Linney Field in Mineville are in constant use during the season.
“We’ve been working on it for three weeks,” Wilson said. “It’s really coming along.”
Port Henry High School, located at 47 College St., was built in 1917. The last graduating class was in 1967, just before the Moriah Central School opened.
Wilson and his workers can be seen reshaping the property almost every day, Scozzafava said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.